Jozwiak contibured to all 3 of Poland's goals against Hungary after coming on as a sub / PAP

Super Sub Jozwiak Saves Poland In Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary. March 25 (PSN) – In the first round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, the Poland national team drew 3:3 with Hungary in Budapest.

It was also Paulo Sousa’s debut on the Polish coaching bench.

The hosts took an early lead after Roland Sallai scored in the sixth minute, then Adam Szalai added another one soon after the half. Hungary kept a clear dominance for majority of the match, that is until the 59th minute.

With the introduction of Krzysztof Piatek and Kamil Jozwiak into the game, the tables were soon turned. In less than a minute, the Poles managed to equalize with both goals coming from the new substitutes. Jozwiak in particular was Poland’s super sub, first assisting on Piatek’s goal, then finding the back of the net right afterwards himself. His presence on the field also elevated the performances of other key players like Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski.

Despite the comeback, Willi Orban then gave the hosts the lead again in the 78th minute. However, that didn’t last long as once Robert Lewandowski found space in the Hungarian penalty box, he pounced in the 82nd minute with a rocket of a strike to get the bialo-czerwoni back into the game.

Both teams in the end had to settle for a well fought out draw.

“We definitely feel a bit unsatisfied after this match because we were prevailing after the tie. It seemed just a matter of time when we would score the next goal, but in the meantime we lost it.” Kamil Jozwiak told PZPN.pl after the match against Hungary.

“It was definitely a crazy game. There was no sign that we would concede goals so easily. It’s a pity we didn’t win in the end, but we can consider this draw something valuable. The situation looked really bad, but we were able to fight back.” he added.

Poland’s next qualifier will take place in Warsaw on March 28 against Andorra, then they will play England in London on March 31.

____________________

Hungary – Poland 3:3 (1:0)

Goals: Sallai 6′, Szalai 52′, Orbán 78′ – Piątek 60′, Jóźwiak 61′, Lewandowski 82′

Yellow carded: Fiola, Lang, Nagy, Attila Szalai – Helik, Bereszyński

Red carded: Attila Fiola (90)

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)

Hungary: 1. Péter Gulácsi – 14. Gergő Lovrencsics (66, 7th Loïc Négo), 5.Attila Fiola, 6. Willi Orbán, 4. Attila Szalai, 3. Szilveszter Hangya (66, 2. Ádám Lang) – 15. László Kleinheisler, 8. Ádám Nagy, 13. Zsolt Kalmár (81, 18. Dávid Sigér) – 20 . Roland Sallai (72, 11 Kevin Varga), 9. Ádám Szalai

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 18. Bartosz Bereszyński, 8. Michał Helik (58, 15. Kamil Glik), 5. Jan Bednarek, 3. Arkadiusz Reca (79, 13.Maciej Rybus) – 19. Sebastian Szymański (59, 21. Kamil Jóźwiak), 16. Jakub Moder (59, 23. Krzysztof Piątek), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 7. Arkadiusz Milik (84, 11. Kamil Grosicki), 20. Piotr Zieliński – 9. Robert Lewandowski

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol