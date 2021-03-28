Lewandowski scored a brace to put Poland in control of their second World Cup qualifier / PZPN

Lewandowski Brace Finishes Andorra

WARSAW, Poland. March 28 (PSN) – In the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, the Poland national team won 3:0 with Andorra in Warsaw.

Two goals for the Poles were scored by Robert Lewandowski, and one later by Karol Swiderski.

From the very beginning of the game, the Poles tried to keep the ball and control the course of the game, but this surprisingly did not lead to many goal opportunities. Those which did materialize were often blocked by Andorran defenders and posed little threat.

The Bialo-czerwoni eventually scored their opening goal in the 30th minute. Maciej Rybus crossed the ball during a free-kick from the right side of the field into the penalty box and found Lewandowski, who volleyed it. The ball bounced off the back of Moises San Nicolas and entered the net.

Five minutes later Arkadiusz Milik had his first opportunity of the game – after Kamil Jozwiak’s cross, but the Polish striker headed over the bar. Another cross later fell on Milik’s head, but his attempt was blocked and the ball came out for a corner, after which the referee ended the half.

After the break, the Poland team immediately rushed to attack, closing off the visitors to their own penalty box. However, this mainly translated into a series of corners, which did not result in much. It took the Poles ten minutes to shoot on their opponents’ goal accurately and it ended with a second goal right away. Jozwiak played the ball from the wing, which reached Lewandowski and, despite some problems with the first touch, he defeated the Andorra goalkeeper for the second time.

For the later part of the match, Poland coach Paulo Sousa decided to make a number of changes that slowed down the pace of the game in an effort to experiment. Despite the constant control of the ball, the hosts were unable to create many favourable situations to score a goal – at least not until the 88th minute. A cross from the left wing by Kamil Grosicki was converted into a goal by debutant Karol Swiderski, who beat two defenders to toe poke the ball into the net.

With their first 3 points of their campaign, Poland now look towards their next match on March 31 against England.

__________________________

Poland – Andorra 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Lewandowski 30′, 55′, Świderski 88′

Yellow carded: Ch.García, Aláez

Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 18. Bartosz Bereszyński (60, 4. Paweł Dawidowicz), 2. Kamil Piątkowski, 15. Kamil Glik, 13. Maciej Rybus (60, 11. Kamil Grosicki) – 21. Kamil Jóźwiak, 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 20. Piotr Zieliński (73, 8. Kacper Kozłowski), 7. Arkadiusz Milik (60, 17. Przemysław Płacheta), 9. Robert Lewandowski (63, 14. Karol Świderski) – 23. Krzysztof Piątek

Andorra: 12. Iker Álvarez – 15. Moisés San Nicolás, 22. Christian García, 5. Emili García, 6. Albert Alavedra, 21. Marc Garcia (58, 17. Joan Cervós) – 2. Cristian Martínez (74, 16. Àlex Martínez), 4. Marc Rebés (87, 8. Márcio Vieira), 3. Marc Vales, 7. Marc Pujol (58, 10. Jordi Aláez) – 9. Aaron Sánchez (87, 14. Luigi San Nicolás)

