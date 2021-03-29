Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland's match with England on Wednesday / PZPN

Official: Robert Lewandowski Ruled Out of England Encounter

WARSAW, Poland. March 29 (PSN) – Poland will be have to miss their star striker when they take on England in FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The Polish FA announced on Monday that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is out of action for 10 days with ligament damage in his knee.

The 32-year-old bagged a brace in Poland’s 3:0 win over Andorra on Sunday, but also left the match in the 63rd minute with obvious discomfort after being fouled by a hard tackle from behind.

As a result, Lewandowski has returned back to his club Bayern Munich for treatment in an attempt to get cleared ahead of the Bundesliga leader’s first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on April 7.

In 36 matches across all competitions this season, Lewandowski has 42 goals.

With Lewandowski out of the picture, Poland manager Paulo Sousa still has three recognized strikers at his disposal in Marseille’s Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek of Hertha and PAOK’s Karol Swiderski.

