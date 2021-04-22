Zbigniew Boniek is unhappy with the new substitute host cities for Poland in the UEFA EURO 2020 / PZPN

EURO 2020: Poland to play in Seville and Saint Petersburg

WARSAW, Poland. April 22 (PSN) – According to Polish FA (PZPN) president, Zbigniew Boniek, the Polish national team will play their matches at UEFA EURO 2020 in Seville and Saint Petersburg.

Both cities have officially been confirmed as the new locations that the bialo-czerwoni will play in during the group stage phase.

It was already known that the Poles would no longer play their group games at the EUROS in neither Bilbao or Dublin. Instead, their group stage matches will now be held at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville and at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. This information was provided by the president of the PZPN, as well as the deputy director of UEFA, Zbigniew Boniek.

Boniek in his tweet outlined the main problem with this new solution by UEFA, as the Polish national team will now have to travel between cities that are 4.5 thousand kilometers apart each other. The white eagles along with Sweden will be the only two teams in the entire tournament that will have to travel this much during the group stage.

On June 14, Paulo Sousa’s team will start their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign in St. Petersburg with a match against Slovakia. Five days later, the bialo-czerwoni will play against Spain in Seville, and on June 23 they will return to Russia for an encounter with Sweden.

Dublin and Bilbao were excluded from the group of host cities due to the lack of assurance about the possibility of introducing fans to the stadiums there.

