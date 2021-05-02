Rakow Czestochowa celebrate winning the 2021 Puchar Polski / Rakow.com

Historical Puchar Polski win for Rakow Czestochowa

LUBLIN, Poland. May 2 (PSN) – In the final of the Fortuna Puchar Polski, Rakow Czestochowa won 2:1 (0:0) with Arka Gdynia on Sunday in Lublin.

Final score: Rakow Czestochow – Arka Gdynia 2:1

After a goalless first half, it was unexpectedly the Liga 1 side who ended up taking the lead first in the 57th minute. This came about after the ball was crossed by Mateusz Zebrowski into the penalty zone and instead ended up going into the top right corner.

From there, it seemed that Arka could be the ones lifting the cup, after they began to try and hold the result, even dropping back to minimize Rakow’s chances at finding time and space near the net. This plan, however, to go on the defensive wouldn’t hold out for long.

With enough constant pressure from Rakow, fatigue started to set in for Arka and their backline was compromised. In the 81st minute Ivi Lopez took advantage of a failed header in the Arka penalty box and smashed it in for the hard earned equalizer. Several minutes later, Rakow found themselves on the counter attack and with some quick thinking managed outmanoeuvre the Arka defence, with David Tijanic being the one to tap in the game winner.

For Rakow, whom are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, it is their first time ever winning the Puchar Polski. Of course, the victory of the Czestochowa club also means that now the fourth place team in the PKO Ekstraklasa standings will earn the right to play in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Raków Częstochowa – Arka Gdynia 2:1 (0:0)

Goals: López 81′, Tijanić 89′ – Żebrowski 57′

Yellow carded: Kasperkiewicz, Marcus Vinícius

Referee: Paweł Gil (Lublin)

Raków: 28. Dominik Holec – 4. Kamil Piątkowski, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 24. Zoran Arsenić (80, 17. Petr Schwarz) – 7. Fran Tudor, 10. Igor Sapała (46, 20. Marko Poletanović), 8. Ben Lederman (85, 14. Daniel Szelągowski), 11. Ivi López, 77. Marcin Cebula (80, 43. David Tijanić), 23. Patryk Kun – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (68, 18. Jakub Arak)

Arka: 30. Kacper Krzepisz – 17. Fabian Hiszpański (58, 9. Artur Siemaszko), 15. Arkadiusz Kasperkiewicz, 29. Michał Marcjanik, 3. Haris Memić, 14. Luis Valcarce (58, 21. Kacper Skóra) – 16. Adam Deja, 26. Adam Danch, 10. Juliusz Letniowski (46, 8. Marcus Vinícius), 77. Mateusz Żebrowski (80, 18. Paweł Sasin) – 39. Maciej Rosołek

