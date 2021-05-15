Poles Abroad

Lewandowski Equals 49 Year Old Bundesliga Goal Record

Lewandowski has gone from an all time great in the league to a Bundesliga legend / UEFA
MUNICH, Germany. May 15 (PSN) –Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals scored in a single season.

Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2:2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend.

Bayern’s players, substitutes and team staff formed a guard of honor for Lewandowski to run through after he tied Müller’s 49-year-old record with a penalty in the 26th minute in Freiburg.

Lewandowski lifted his jersey to reveal a T-shirt underneath with an image of Müller and the words “4EVER GERD.” Müller set his record when he helped Bayern win the title in 1972.

The Poland captain will have a chance to break the record in Bayern’s final game against Augsburg next Saturday.

Poles Abroad

