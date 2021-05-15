Lewandowski has gone from an all time great in the league to a Bundesliga legend / UEFA

Lewandowski Equals 49 Year Old Bundesliga Goal Record

MUNICH, Germany. May 15 (PSN) –Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals scored in a single season.

Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2:2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend.

Bayern’s players, substitutes and team staff formed a guard of honor for Lewandowski to run through after he tied Müller’s 49-year-old record with a penalty in the 26th minute in Freiburg.

I achieved a goal that once seemed impossible to imagine #Lewy40 ⚽ I’m so unbelievably proud to make history for @FCBayern, and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children – following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller #RL9 #4EverGerd 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/G7EYWz88dn — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 15, 2021

Lewandowski lifted his jersey to reveal a T-shirt underneath with an image of Müller and the words “4EVER GERD.” Müller set his record when he helped Bayern win the title in 1972.

The Poland captain will have a chance to break the record in Bayern’s final game against Augsburg next Saturday.

