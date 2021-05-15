Lewandowski Equals 49 Year Old Bundesliga Goal Record

MUNICH, Germany. May 15 (PSN) –Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals scored in a single season.
Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2:2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend.
Bayern’s players, substitutes and team staff formed a guard of honor for Lewandowski to run through after he tied Müller’s 49-year-old record with a penalty in the 26th minute in Freiburg.
I achieved a goal that once seemed impossible to imagine #Lewy40 ⚽ I’m so unbelievably proud to make history for @FCBayern, and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children – following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller #RL9 #4EverGerd 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/G7EYWz88dn
— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 15, 2021
Lewandowski lifted his jersey to reveal a T-shirt underneath with an image of Müller and the words “4EVER GERD.” Müller set his record when he helped Bayern win the title in 1972.
The Poland captain will have a chance to break the record in Bayern’s final game against Augsburg next Saturday.
