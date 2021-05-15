Poland will be without striker Krzysztof Piatek at UEFA EURO 2020 this summer / UEFA

Official: Krzysztof Piatek Ruled out of UEFA EURO 2020

WARSAW, Poland. May 15 (PSN) – Krzysztof Piatek will miss UEFA EURO 2020 after breaking his ankle in Hertha Berlin’s Bundesliga match against Schalke, the striker confirmed on social media.

Piatek got injured in the second half of the match and is expected to be out of action for a few months after undergoing surgery on Friday morning.

“The last 36 hours were difficult for me. Injury has eliminated me from EURO 2020 which I was dreaming about so much. However, I believe that in football, as in life, nothing happens without a reason. I know that God must have a plan for me,” he wrote.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) also made a statement concerning Piatek.

“The worst-case scenario was confirmed. The striker will have three to four months out before returning to the pitch. Unfortunately, Krzysztof’s participation in the upcoming European Championships is impossible. We are very sorry, this is sad news. We all keep our fingers crossed for him to return to the pitch as soon as possible”, Poland’s doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said.

Piatek has played 18 times for Poland, scoring eight goals. Poland will face Sweden, Slovakia and Spain in Group E at UEFA EURO 2020.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol