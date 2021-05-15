Men's National Team

Official: Krzysztof Piatek Ruled out of UEFA EURO 2020

Poland will be without striker Krzysztof Piatek at UEFA EURO 2020 this summer / UEFA
Official: Krzysztof Piatek Ruled out of UEFA EURO 2020

WARSAW, Poland. May 15 (PSN) – Krzysztof Piatek will miss UEFA EURO 2020 after breaking his ankle in Hertha Berlin’s Bundesliga match against Schalke, the striker confirmed on social media.

Piatek got injured in the second half of the match and is expected to be out of action for a few months after undergoing surgery on Friday morning.

“The last 36 hours were difficult for me. Injury has eliminated me from EURO 2020 which I was dreaming about so much. However, I believe that in football, as in life, nothing happens without a reason. I know that God must have a plan for me,” he wrote.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) also made a statement concerning Piatek.

“The worst-case scenario was confirmed. The striker will have three to four months out before returning to the pitch. Unfortunately, Krzysztof’s participation in the upcoming European Championships is impossible. We are very sorry, this is sad news. We all keep our fingers crossed for him to return to the pitch as soon as possible”, Poland’s doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said.

Piatek has played 18 times for Poland, scoring eight goals. Poland will face Sweden, Slovakia and Spain in Group E at UEFA EURO 2020.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Men's National Team

Related Items

More in Men's National Team

EURO 2020: Poland to play in Seville and Saint Petersburg

PSN StaffApril 22, 2021
Read More

Bialo-czerwoni Fall to Maguire’s Late Winner

PSN StaffMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Official: Robert Lewandowski Ruled Out of England Encounter

PSN StaffMarch 29, 2021
Read More

Lewandowski Brace Finishes Andorra

PSN StaffMarch 28, 2021
Read More

Super Sub Jozwiak Saves Poland In Budapest

PSN StaffMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Poland Call-ups for Hungary, Andorra, and England

PSN StaffMarch 15, 2021
Read More

Official: PZPN Name Paulo Sousa as New Coach

APJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Official: PZPN Fire Jerzy Brzeczek

PSN StaffJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

World Cup 2022: Poland Drawn into Group I with England

PSN StaffDecember 7, 2020
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!