EURO 2020: Sousa Announces Poland Roster

Poland EURO Preliminary Roster Revealed

WARSAW, Poland. May 17 (PSN) – Poland national team manager Paulo Sousa on Monday announced Poland’s roster for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The Bialo-czerwoni will begin their preparations in Opalenica, where they will start training camp on May 24.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the team while 17-year old midfielder Kacper Kozlowski made the cut after making his debut in March. The Portuguese coach also named four reserves who will be on stand-by to replace anyone who gets injured during training camp.

“I’m enthusiastic and, as I said before, we need unity, faith and confidence from the very beginning,” Sousa told reporters at the Polish FA (PZPN) press conference.

“Based on the experience from the previous three matches of the Poland national team, the team I have appointed is the best decision at the moment.”

Injured forward Krzysztof Piatek was left out after the PZPN confirmed last week that the 25-year-old needed surgery after fracturing his ankle with Hertha Berlin, while international veteran Kamil Grosicki surprisingly only made the reserves list.

“Kamil has extensive experience and contributed a lot to the national team,” Sousa said.

“However, we want to look at a different development path for this team… to be successful. Making this decision was difficult, but I always put my emotions aside.”

Goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki was the 27th name on the list but he has been called up only for the training camp in Opalenica.

Poland are in Group E along with Spain, Sweden and Slovakia. Sousa’s side play Slovakia in their opening group game in St Petersburg on June 14.

Poland preliminary squad for UEFA EURO 2020

Goalkeepers: Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham United FC), Radosław Majecki (AS Monaco FC), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Kamil Piątkowski (Raków Częstochowa), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Lech Poznań), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (Chicago Fire), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County FC), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Kacper Kozłowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich City FC), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique de Marseille), Karol Świderski (PAOK), Jakub Świerczok (Piast Gliwice)

Reserve list: Rafał Augustyniak (Urał Jekaterynburg), Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion FC), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow)

