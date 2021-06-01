Jakub Swierczok scored his first international goal on Tuesday / PZPN

Poland Hold Russia to 1:1 Exhibition Draw

WROCLAW, Poland. June 1 (PSN) – Poland rested Robert Lewandowski for a 1:1 draw with old rival Russia on Tuesday in a warmup for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020.

Final score: Poland – Russia 1:1

Coach Paulo Sousa decided to field a more reserve squad in Wroclaw, fielding only two starters in the entire starting line up in Mateusz Klich and Grzegorz Krychowiak. Russia on the other hand opted to play their best team, making changes by putting in reserve players later on.

Despite playing with their weaker team, Poland surprisingly took the lead in the fourth minute when Przemyslaw Frankowski got in behind the Russian defensive line and laid the ball off for Jakub Swierczok to score his first international goal.

Russia later hit back in the 21st minute, when Vyacheslav Karavaev took full advantage of an unaware Tymoteusz Puchacz and sneaked in at the far post to score off a cross from deep midfield.

The second half proved to be less organized and more hectic for each side, as both conducted large personnel changes that hurt the flow of the game. Kacper Kozlowski did earn his second appearance for the bialo-czerwoni and even had a few moments of brilliance, but there was very little else the 17-year-old rookie was able to due to the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski watched the game from the stands after Sousa allowed to give him time to recover after a tiring season with Bayern Munich.

________________________________

Poland – Russia 1:1

Goals: Świerczok 4′ – Karavayev 21′

Yellow carded: Siemionov, Kudryashov

Referee: Marco Guida (Italy)

Poland: 22. Łukasz Fabiański – 4. Tomasz Kędziora (56, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński), 25. Michał Helik, 2. Kamil Piątkowski (57, 5. Jan Bednarek), 26. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 19. Przemysław Frankowski (80, 8. Karol Linetty), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 14. Mateusz Klich (70, 6. Kacper Kozłowski), 11. Karol Świderski (67, 16. Jakub Moder), 23. Dawid Kownacki (56, 21. Kamil Jóźwiak) – 24. Jakub Świerczok.

Russia: 1. Anton Shunin (63, 39. Matvei Safonov) – 4. Vyacheslav Karavayev, 5. Andrei Semyonov (46, 3. Igor Diveev), 14. Georgi Dzhikiya , 13. Fyodor Kudryashov, 23. Daler Kuzyayev (67, 18. Yuri Zhirkov) – 15. Aleksei Miranchuk (63, 19. Rifat Zhemaletdinov), 11. Roman Zobnin, 7.Magomed Ozdoyev (57, 29. Maksim Mukhin), 17. Aleksandr Golovin – 22. Artem Dzyuba (67, 10. Anton Zabolotny)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol