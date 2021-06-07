Men's National Team

Official: Injured Milik Ruled Out of UEFA EURO 2020

Arkadiusz Milik has left the Poland training camp in Opalenica and will not play at UEFA EURO 2020 / PZPN
OPALENICA, Poland. June 7 (PSN) – Arkadiusz Milik will not be playing at UEFA EURO 2020.

The injury with which the 27-year-old striker arrived to at the training camp in Opalenica has eliminated any chance of him playing at the tournament.

The Poland national team medical staff knew since Milik’s arrival in Opalenica that the injury was not serious in itself, but painful and may not be healed before the tournament begins. For two weeks, Milik underwent numerous treatments according to a strictly defined plan, which were to allow him to return to the full training load.

Training today was supposed to be a test and answer the question of whether the injury would prevent the 27-year-old striker to play at the EUROs. Unfortunately, the symptoms he felt during training, as well through additional analysis afterwards then confirmed that the injury will not allow the him to fully train or play any matches.

Ultimately, after consulting coach Paulo Sousa, the team’s doctor Dr. Jacek Jaroszewski and with and the player himself, it was decided that Milik would leave the training camp. The Olympique de Marseille striker himself later admitted, that despite his rehabilitation, he did not feel 100% ready to be able to compete at UEFA EURO 2020.

Milik has now left the training camp to return to his club in France, where he will take further steps to heal his injury.

Previously, it was believed that Sebastian Szymanski from the reserve list would be called up to replace Milik in such a scenario like this. However, Sousa has instead decided that he will not be calling up anyone to replace the injured Milik.

