Zielinski made up for his earlier mistake by scoring Poland's equalizer in the first half / PZPN

Poland Leave it Late for Draw with Iceland

POZNAN, Poland. June 8 (PSN) – In their last friendly match before UEFA EURO 2020, the Poland national team today drew 2:2 at home in Poznan with Iceland.

Final score: Poland – Iceland 2:2

Once again, the bialo-czerwoni took to the pitch with an unexpected starting eleven. This was largely due to coach Paulo Sousa still attempting to experiment much as he can before the tournament starts. What started as a positive display by the Poles in the first ten minutes quickly then soon quickly faded like Iceland’s nerves.

The visitors took the lead first in the 24th minute after a corner kick, where an unmarked Albert Gudmundsson shot the ball into the net without any trouble from close range. Initially, the goal was whistled offside, but after the video verification, the goal was recognized as legitimate due to Piotr Zielinski’s poor positioning keeping the play onside.

Ten minutes later, Robert Lewandowski carried the ball from out of the middle pitch in an daring attacking run, prompting a Polish counter. Despite ‘Lewy’ being fouled in the process, Zielinski took the ball over and passed it to the left side to Tymoteusz Puchacz. He played it inside the penalty box back to Zielinski who in turn smashed the ball into the net, making up for his mistake on the earlier Icelandic goal.

Just after the break, the Icelanders took the lead once again. After a defensive mistake by Grzegorz Krychowiak, Bjarnason was able to find himself in an ideal situation and as a result did not give Wojciech Szczęsny much of a chance, firing a perfect goal in the top corner.

As expected, the Poles were desperate to get back into the game, and Sousa looked toward Kacper Kozlowski as the difference maker. The 17-year-old in the end made a great pass into the box to find an open Karol Swiderski. The PAOK striker showed great composure to chest the ball and then converted the opportunity for the last minute equalizer.

While not an ideal showing for the hosts, Paulo Sousa will surely have a lot to think about as their UEFA EURO 2020 opener against Slovakia on June 14 begins to near.

___________________

Poland – Iceland 2:2 (1:1)

Goals: Zieliński 34′, Świderski 88′ – Guðmundsson 24′, Ingi Bjarnason 47′

Yellow carded: Krychowiak – Baldursson

Referee: Balázs Berke (Hungary) Attendance: 19 614

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 4. Tomasz Kędziora, 15. Kamil Glik, 3. Paweł Dawidowicz, 26. Tymoteusz Puchacz (80, 13. Maciej Rybus) – 19. Przemysław Frankowski (64, 17. Przemysław Płacheta), 16. Jakub Moder, 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (64, 8. Karol Linetty), 20. Piotr Zieliński (46, 6. Kacper Kozłowski) – 9. Robert Lewandowski (81, 11. Karol Świderski), 24. Jakub Świerczok (58, 21. Kamil Jóźwiak)

Iceland: 13. Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson (46, 1. Ögmundur Kristinsson) – 2. Alfons Sampsted, 4. Hjörtur Hermannsson, 6. Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason, 3. Guðmundur Þórarinsson – 15. Mikael Anderson (74, 24. Gísli Eyjólfsson), 17. Aron Gunnarsson (87, 16. Kolbeinn Þórðarson), 7. Andri Fannar Baldursson (78, 23. Stefán Teitur Þórðarson), 8. Birkir Bjarnason, 11. Albert Guðmundsson (90, 19. Jón Dagur Þorsteinsson) – 22. Jón Daði Böðvarsson (84, 21. Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen)

