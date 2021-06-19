Kozlowski has become the youngest player to have ever played in the EUROs / PZPN

Kozlowski Snatches Youngest EUROs Player Record

SEVILLE, Spain. June 19 (Omnisport) – Jude Bellingham’s record as the youngest player in European Championship history lasted just six days as Kacper Kozlowski made his major tournament bow for Poland.

Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham was introduced as a substitute in England’s UEFA EURO 2020 opener against Croatia, aged 17 years and 349 days.

He became the competition’s most junior star, taking the honour from Netherlands left-back Jetro Willems, who featured against Denmark at Euro 2012 at the age of 18 years and 71 days.

However, Bellingham’s benchmark was quickly surpassed as Poland introduced Kozlowski in Sunday’s Group E clash with Spain.

Midfielder Kozlowzki, who made his senior Pogon Szczecin debut at 15, was 17 years and 246 days old as he stepped off the bench to replace Mateusz Klich moments after Robert Lewandowski equalized in Seville.

Having been introduced with 35 minutes to play, Kozlowski completed just one of two attempted passes.

However, the teenager did complete two of four dribbles, contest six duels and win two fouls while having only nine touches in a 1:1 draw.

