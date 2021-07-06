Ekstraklasa

Official: Podolski Signs with Gornik Zabrze

Lukas Podolski will play for Gornik in the Ekstraklasa / AFP
ZABRZE, Poland. July 6 (PSN) – Lukas Podolski has officially signed Gornik Zabrze, the PKO Ekstraklasa club confirmed in an official announcement.

The former German international who was born in Gliwice fulfilled his promise that he would one day play for the Trojkolorowi at the end of his career. On Tuesday he did just that by penning a deal to play for his childhood club.

His contract with Gornik will be valid for a year with an option to extend it for another 12 months.

Podolski originally declared a few years ago that he would like to end his football career in the 14-time Polish champions. However, recently when the announcement was made that Poldi would become one of the jurors in the latest German edition of the”Got Talent” television show, the optimism of Gornik’s fans regarding Podolski ever joining their club was dropped. However, as it turns out, that was not an obstacle in making this transfer a reality.

The 130-capped German of Polish descent now joins the Zabrze side on a free transfer, despite gaining attention from the likes of Queretaro, Fortaleza Esporte Clube, as well clubs in Qatar and Turkey.

Recently, he last played in the colours of Antalyaspor, where he played a total of 36 matches in the 2020/2021 campaign, scoring five goals and two assists. The 36-year-old has enjoyed a long career, where he won the 2014 World Cup, the German championship with Bayern Munich, and an FA Cup title with Arsenal.

