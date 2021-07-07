Mahir Emreli scores his first goal for the Legion in his debut match / Legia.com

UCL: Legia Mark Victory in Norway with FK Bodø/Glimt

BODØ, Norway. July 7 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part of the first leg of the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Wednesday and won their away game 3:2.

Final score: FK Bodø/Glimt – Legia Warsaw 2:3

Luquinhas opened the scoring for the Polish champions early already in the second minute of the game, setting the pace for Legia to steadily control the game for most of the first half. This allowed the visitors to consistently put pressure on the Norwegian side, peppering Bodø/Glimt’s net with an array of attempts on goal.

New signing Mahir Emreli, making his debut for the club, would afterwards find the back of the net in the 41st minute during a corner kick, extending the lead for Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team. However, Bodø/Glimt would respond with a goal of their own just before the half, with Erik Botheim heading a cross past Artur Boruc in the 45th minute.

After the break, it was Bodø/Glimt who this time had the momentum and looked to get back into the game, but nevertheless found it difficult to beat Boruc a second time. Despite low goal opportunities, one good through ball to a dangerous Emreli was enough to see the Azerbaijani international put in his second of the match in the 61st.

Bodø/Glimt were later able to header in another goal past Boruc, this time by substitute Pernambuco in the 78th, but a red card soon after by Morten Konradsen saw the home side lose some much needed steam in order to push for an equalizer.

The second leg will be take place on July 14 in Warsaw.

FK Bodø/Glimt – Legia Warsaw 2:3 (1:2)

Goals: Botheim 45′, Pernambuco 78′ – Luquinhas 2′, Emreli 41′, 61′

Yellow carded: Moe, Konradsen – Kapustka, Boruc, Mladenović

Red carded: Morten Konradsen (82)

Bodø/Glimt: 12. Nikita Chajkin – 3. Alfons Sampsted, 18. Brede Moe, 2. Marius Lode (88, 4. Marius Høibråten), 5. Fredrik André Bjørkan (41, 16. Morten Konradsen) – 10. Hugo Vetlesen (69, 17. Sebastian Tounekti), 7. Patrick Berg, 19. Sondre Brunstad Fet, 14. Ulrik Saltnes, 24. Lasse Selvåg Nordås (46, 28. Pernambuco) – 20. Erik Botheim

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 3. Mateusz Hołownia – 22. Kacper Skibicki (83, 6. Mattias Johansson), 99. Bartosz Slisz, 8. André Martins (83, 20. Ernest Muçi), 67. Bartosz Kapustka, 82. Luquinhas, 25. Filip Mladenović – 11. Mahir Emreli (79, 21. Rafael Lopes)

