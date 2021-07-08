Slask Wroclaw have won their away leg in Estonia / slaskwroclaw.pl

UECL: Slask Pull Through Away Win in Estonia

LINNAMEESKOND, Estonia. July 8 (PSN) – Slask Wroclaw took part of the first leg of the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday and won their away game 2:1.

Final score: Paide Linnameeskond – Slask Wroclaw 1:2

Slask, who finished in fourth place in the previous season of the Ekstraklasa were the first of the Polish clubs to take part in this new tournament, having to face Estonia’s runner-up, Paide Linnameeskond. It should also be noted that the team were without their coach Jacek Magiera, who was unable to attend the match due to being put in quarantine for COVID-19.

The Silesian outfit went into the fixture controlling the tempo from the early minutes of the match, but had trouble creating dangerous goal chances despite their strong ball possession. The best opportunity to score came in the 38th minute, but was squandered by veteran Waldemar Sobota, who shot straight at Paide goalkeeper Mihkel Aksalu from a few meters away.

In the second half, Slask posed more of a threat near Paide’s net. In the 64th minute, Mateusz Praszelik’s shot was saved by Aksalu, which then saw Robert Pich try to finish off the rebound but instead shot the ball over the bar. Two minutes later, the Wroclaw side finally found their way onto the scoreboard.

Fabian Piasecki opened the scoring after capitalizing on a great through ball by Patryk Janasik. Not long after Piasecki could had scored a second goal in the 69th minute, but his shot also went straight at Aksalu.

Things got a bit heated in the 77th minute, as Paide levelled thanks to a mess up in the Slask penalty box that lead to an own goal courtesy of Wojciech Golla. Despite this, Slask kept cool and played their game, where they went back on top thanks to Mark Tamas, who headed in the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

The second leg will take place next week in Wroclaw.

Paide Linnameeskond – Śląsk Wrocław 1:2 (0:0)

Goals: Golla 77′ (OG) – Piasecki 66′, Tamás 89′

Yellow carded: Anier, Yusif – Bergier

Referee: Aszot Ghaltachczjan (Armenia) Attendance: 1405

Paide: 1. Mihkel Aksalu – 25. Hindrek Ojamaa, 23. Ishaku Konda, 24. Ragnar Klavan (71, 11. Hadji Dramé), 29. Joseph Saliste – 20. Edgar Tur (90, 9. Kristofer Piht), 12. Abdul Yusif, 33. Karl Mööl, 10. Andre Frolov, 19. Siim Luts (90, 31. Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere) – 8. Henri Anier

Śląsk: 22. Michał Szromnik – 39. Szymon Lewkot, 14. Wojciech Golla, 15. Márk Tamás – 19. Patryk Janasik, 29. Krzysztof Mączyński, 8. Mateusz Praszelik (86, 6. Rafał Makowski), 5. Waldemar Sobota, 7. Róbert Pich, 4. Dino Štiglec (86, 23. Víctor García) – 32. Sebastian Bergier (60, 11. Fabian Piasecki)

