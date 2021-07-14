Legia will now play Flora Tallin next after advancing from the First Round of qualification / Legia.com

UCL: Legia Knockout Norwegian Champions Bodø/Glimt

WARSAW, Poland. July 14 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part of the second leg of the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Wednesday and won their home game 2:0.

Final score: Legia Warsaw – FK Bodø/Glimt 2:0



Before the start of Wednesday’s match, Legia fans remembered their first encounter with Bodø/Glimt. Then the Legionistas took the lead in the second minute, but this time it was not as easy. The Norwegian champions showed that they had learned from the previous match and were not scared of Legia, this time even having more ball possession and goal scoring opportunities.

Legia were not able to play their best game, often times losing the ball in their half and ruining any action that would lead to a chance on net. However, a great individual effort was enough to guarantee that the home team would at least lead the game 1:0 going into the break.

This came in the 40th minute, where a quick pass from Mahir Emreli to the left side of the field went to Luquinhas, who was already darting forward. The Brazilian effectively dribbled past his defender, ran into the penalty box and then shot passed the goalkeeper and into the right side of the net to take the opening goal.

In the second half, a pep talk from Czeslaw Michniewicz during halftime gave Legia some much needed confidence and as a result the Warsaw outfit looked far better. This time they dominated possession of the ball, effectively neutralizing Bodø from becoming much of a threat that they were previously in the first half.

Despite this, Legia did not impress with their stronger offensive presence, but nonetheless were able to increase their lead in injury time thanks to a late play from two substitutes.

In the dying minutes of the game, right back Mattias Johansson had made a cross into the to penalty box for Tomas Pekhart. While not a clean finish, the Czech international still managed to find the back of the net even with a flat shot, ensuring a 2:0 win at home.

With Legia beating Bodø 5:3 on aggregate, they now move onto the the second qualifying round for the UEFA Champions League. There they will face their next opponent in Flora Tallin of Estonia.

______________________

Legia Warsaw – FK Bodø/Glimt 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Luquinhas 40′, Pekhart 90′

Yellow carded: Kapustka, Mladenović – Tounekti

Referee: Aristotélis Diamantópoulos (Grecece)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 3. Mateusz Hołownia – 2. Josip Juranović (80, 6. Mattias Johansson), 99. Bartosz Slisz, 8. André Martins, 67. Bartosz Kapustka (72, 21. Rafael Lopes), 82. Luquinhas, 25. Filip Mladenović – 11. Mahir Emreli (83, 9. Tomáš Pekhart)

Bodø/Glimt: 12. Nikita Chajkin – 3. Alfons Sampsted, 18. Brede Moe (60, 26. Sigurd Kvile), 2. Marius Lode, 4. Marius Høibråten – 28. Pernambuco (76, 11. Axel Lindahl), 7. Patrick Berg, 14. Ulrik Saltnes, 19. Sondre Brunstad Fet (90, 23. Elias Hagen), 10. Hugo Vetlesen (60, 17. Sebastian Tounekti) – 20. Erik Botheim (60, 24. Lasse Selvåg Nordås)

