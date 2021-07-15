UEFA

UECL: Slask Advance Past Paide

WROCLAW, Poland. July 15 (PSN) – Slask Wroclaw took part of the second leg of the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday and won their home game 2:0.

Final score: Slask Wroclaw – Paide Linnameeskond 2:0

Slask have seen their way in advancing to the next round after a comfortable win at home against Paide Linnameeskond on Thursday. This time they were lead by head coach Jacek Magiera, who missed the away leg last week due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“I had no doubts that we would advance today. I was convinced that our team would be better not only on paper but also on the pitch. We dominated away, and it was the same today.” said Jacek Magiera at the press conference after the match against Paide.

Both Patryk Janasik and Víctor Garcia found the back of the net for the hosts with a goal being scored in each half.

Having won their first leg 2:1, and now a 2:0 victory at home, the Silesian outfit will move onto the second round of qualification in which they will face Ararat Yerevan FC of Armenia next.

__________________

Śląsk Wrocław – Paide Linnameeskond 2:0 (1:0)
Goals: Janasik 41′, García 66′

Yellow carded: García – Yusif
Referee: Luka Bilbija (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Śląsk: 22. Michał Szromnik – 39. Szymon Lewkot, 14. Wojciech Golla, 15. Márk Tamás – 19. Patryk Janasik (72, 18. Lubambo Musonda), 29. Krzysztof Mączyński, 6. Rafał Makowski, 5. Waldemar Sobota (72, 17. Petr Schwarz), 8. Mateusz Praszelik (65, 7. Róbert Pich), 23. Víctor García (82, 4. Dino Štiglec) – 9. Erik Expósito (65, 11. Fabian Piasecki)

Paide: 1. Mihkel Aksalu – 20. Edgar Tur, 23. Ishaku Konda, 14. Martin Kase (69, 9. Kristofer Piht), 29. Joseph Saliste – 31. Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere (46, 25. Hindrek Ojamaa), 12. Abdul Yusif, 16. Sergei Mošnikov (46, 33. Karl Mööl), 10. Andre Frolov, 19. Siim Luts (69, 11. Hadji Dramé) – 8. Henri Anier

