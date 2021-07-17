Superpuchar Polski 2021 for Rakow Czestochowa

Ekstraklasa

Rakow Czestochowa have won the club's very first Superpuchar Polski / Ekstraklasa.org
WARSAW, Poland. July 17 (PSN) – Rakow Czestochowa took on Legia Warsaw on Saturday for the 2021 Superpuchar Polski and beat the Polish champions in a penalty shootout.

Final score: Legia Warsaw – Rakow Czestochowa 1:1 (Penalties 3:4)

In the match for the Superpuchar Polski, Rakow went in determined to continue their trophy streak and cause a major upset in Warsaw.

The Ekstraklasa vice-champions were already able to take the lead by the 10th minute, when Fran Tudor headed the ball past goalkeeper Cezary Miszta during a corner for the opening goal. Rakow afterwards held a firm grip over the game, giving Legia little time and space for majority of the first half.

Things would later change after the break, with Legia now starting to push forward and get in some goal opportunities of their own. However, ultimately they would fail to capitalize and not cause too much trouble for Rakow’s defence.

When it all seemed that nothing could really threaten the Marek Papszun’s team from winning the cup in relegation time  – Legia surprised the visitors in injury time with a last minute equalizer, with Mahir Emreli entering the list of goal scorers with a header off a cross into the penalty box.

Once everything had to be eventually decided by the penalty shootout, it was Rakow Czestochowa in the end who performed better at converting their penalty kicks, and as a result winning the club’s first ever Superpuchar Polski.

_______________________

Legia Warsaw – Raków Częstochowa 1:1 (Penalties. 3:4)
Goals: Emreli 90′ – Tudor 10′

Penalties: 1:0 Pekhart, 1:1 Petrášek, (1:1 Kapustka – missed), 1:2 López, (1:2 Emreli – missed), (1:2 Arsenić – missed), 2:2 Juranović, 2:3 Arak, 3:3 Mladenović, 3:4 Rundić

Yellow carded: Slisz, Rose, Hołownia, Kapustka, Miszta – Niewulis, Cebula
Referee: Damian Sylwestrzak (Wrocław)

Legia: 31. Cezary Miszta – 29. Lindsay Rose (58, 22. Kacper Skibicki), 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 3. Mateusz Hołownia – 2. Josip Juranović, 99. Bartosz Slisz (58, 67. Bartosz Kapustka), 8. André Martins, 20. Ernest Muçi (58, 82. Luquinhas), 21. Rafael Lopes (58, 11. Mahir Emreli), 25. Filip Mladenović – 9. Tomáš Pekhart

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 24. Zoran Arsenić, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 3. Milan Rundić – 7. Fran Tudor (65, 17. Mateusz Wdowiak), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 8. Ben Lederman (86, 20. Marko Poletanović), 43. David Tijanić (69, 11. Ivi López), 77. Marcin Cebula (77, 2. Tomáš Petrášek), 23. Patryk Kun – 9. Sebastian Musiolik (83, 18. Jakub Arak)

