Ekstraklasa

Piast Gliwice Announce Kadzior Signing

Damian Kadzior has signed for Piast Gliwice / PZPN
GLIWICE, Poland. July 19 (PSN) – Piast Gliwice have officially announced that Damian Kadzior has signed for the club on Monday.

The Poland international has agreed to a 3-year contract with the Piastunki, which should see him in Gliwice until June 2024.

Kazdior joins Piast on a permanent transfer from La Liga’s SD Eibar, with the transfer fee not yet disclosed.

Kadzior did not hide his joy after finalizing the deal, having already been eyeing a move back to the Ekstraklasa with interest even from Legia Warsaw and Lech Poznan. Ultimately, Kadzior opted to join Piast.

“I am very happy that it was Piast who was the most serious out of all the clubs, not only Polish but also a few foreign ones, with whom I talked to. Now there is nothing left for me to do but pay them back on the pitch for the trust given to me,” said Kadzior after the announcement of the transfer via Piast’s official website.

In the last season, Kadzior defended the colors of the Turkish Alanyaspor, to which he was loaned to from Eibar. There he made 18 matches, noting two assists.

Ekstraklasa

