Swierczok Accepts J1-League Challenge

GLIWICE, Poland. July 20 (PSN) – Jakub Swierczok is no longer a Piast Gliwice player, as he officially joined Nagoya Grampus on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has penned a 2.5-year contract with the J1-League side.

Swierczok previously came to Gliwice in 2020 and was originally on loan from PFC Ludogorets Razgrad. The striker did very well for Piast, so he was bought out from the Bulgarian club just before UEFA EURO 2020. For the Silesian outfit he scored 17 goals in 27 games.

His good disposition was eventually noticed by the Japanese club, who in turn offered Piast a very good offer. Despite Piast having spent a million euro to buy him from Ludogorets, they will now earn at least twice that amount after agreeing to sell him to Nagoya.

“Kuba scored important goals that helped Piast achieve good results, which also allowed him to be called up to the Polish national team for the European Championship. Football, however, is dynamic and change is inevitable. Kuba, thank you very much and we wish him much success, and that he will be as happy in his new place like in Gliwice.” said Grzegorz Bednarski, president of Piast Gliwice on their official website of the club regarding the transfer.

Nagoya plays their home games in the J1-League where the teams already started their season in late February. Swierczok’s new club is currently in fourth place in the J1 table with 37 points after 20 matchdays.

