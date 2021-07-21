Legia's Bartosz Kapustka celebrates after scoring the opening goal / legia.com

UCL: Stoppage Time Goal Sees Legia Beat Flora

WARSAW, Poland. July 21 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part of the first leg of the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Wednesday and won their home game 2:1.

Final score: Legia Warsaw – Flora Tallinn 2:1

Legia went the fixture with the champions of Estonia as a the clear favorites. While at the pre-match press conference the Polish champions spoke with respect about their Estonian opponents, it seemed to be just out of courtesy. Meanwhile, the pitch ultimately showed that the Legionistas would not have an easy time with the Tallinn outfit as they originally expected.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side started off very well and in an imposing fashion, with Bartosz Kapustka scoring already in the third minute after a superb individual play. The former Leicester City player won the ball in his own half, then dribbled it all the way just outside Flora’s penalty box, where he then placed a piercing low shot beating Flora goalkeeper Matvei Igonen.

Unfortunately, Kapustka would right afterwards suffer a serious injury during his goal celebration, which saw him be immediately substituted off. This in turn would become a major blow for Legia.

With the loss of a key player, Legia were vulnerable and Flora looked to take advantage. The visiting side were almost able to equalize in the 41st minute after a dangerous header by Henrik Purg, but the ball just barely missed the goal.

After the break, Flora upped the ante and began to increase their pressure on Legia, eventually breaking their defence and tieing things up at 1:1 in the 53rd minute. A smart pass by former Legia player Henrik Ojamaa into the penalty box was enough for Estonian international Rauno Sappinen to tap the ball past Artur Boruc.

The Legion attempted to get back ahead and were close in the 75th minute, with defender Mateusz Wieteska being denied a goal after a very good header effort. Nevertheless, Flora managed to keep Legia at bay and it seemed at that point the match would end in a draw. However, in a daring effort off a late set piece, Rafael Lopes would then score the game winning goal at the start of stoppage time, striking the ball into the right corner of the net to see Legia win 2:1.

The second leg will be played next week at Le Coq Arena in Estonia.

______________________

Legia Warsaw – FC Flora Tallin 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Kapustka 3′, Lopes 90′ – Sappinen 53′

Yellow carded: Lukka, Zenjov

Referee: Vitali Meshkov (Russia)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 3. Mateusz Hołownia (60, 21. Rafael Lopes) – 2. Josip Juranović, 67. Bartosz Kapustka (7, 99. Bartosz Slisz), 8. André Martins, 11. Mahir Emreli (56, 27. Josué), 82. Luquinhas, 25. Filip Mladenović – 9. Tomáš Pekhart

Flora: 32. Matvei Igonen – 27. Michael Lilander, 24. Henrik Pürg, 2. Märten Kuusk, 4. Marco Lukka (74, 25. Ken Kallaste) – 20. Sergei Zenjov, 28. Markus Soomets (80, 35. Markus Poom), 10. Martin Miller, 14. Konstantin Vassiljev, 8. Henrik Ojamaa – 11. Rauno Sappinen (80, 7. Sten Reinkort)

