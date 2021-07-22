Slask Wroclaw scored 4 goals in their away game in Armenia / Pressfocus

UECL: Slask Score Big, Rakow and Pogon End With Draws

YEREVAN, Armenia. July 22 (PSN) – Slask Wroclaw, Rakow Czestochowa, and Pogon Szczecin took part of the first leg of the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Out of the three, Slask began their qualifier first in an away match in Armenia. The Silesian club gave a strong performance and won with a big scoreline of 4:2 against home side Ararat Yerevan. Wojciech Golla and Fabian Piasecki scored the first two goals for Slask, while Robert Pich later bagged a brace to further increase the lead. The hosts responded with goals from Juan Bravo and Razmik Hakobjan but were unable to match the same offensive output. The second leg will take place next week in Wroclaw.

_______________________________

FC Ararat Yerevan – Śląsk Wrocław 2:4 (0:1)

Goals: Bravo 49′, Hakobjan 84′ – Golla 20′, Piasecki 50′, Pich 70′, 90′

Yellow carded: Koné, Déblé, Malakjan, Bravo – Lewkot, Štiglec, Szromnik, Golla

Referee: Nikola Popov (Bulgaria)

Ararat: 45. Wsiewołod Jermakow – 44. Juan Bravo (81, 2. Robert Hakobjan), 29. Marko Prljević, 5. Hrajr Mkojan, 8. Żirajr Margarjan – 26. Alik Arakeljan (61, 11. Dawit Manojan), 55. Dimitrije Pobulić (71, 22. Igor Stanojević), 19. Karen Muradjan, 10. Serges Déblé (72, 17. Yacouba Silue), 18. Edgar Malakjan (61, 9. Razmik Hakobjan) – 98. Mory Koné

Śląsk: 22. Michał Szromnik – 39. Szymon Lewkot, 14. Wojciech Golla, 4. Dino Štiglec – 19. Patryk Janasik (74, 10. Bartłomiej Pawłowski), 29. Krzysztof Mączyński (81, 17. Petr Schwarz), 6. Rafał Makowski, 7. Róbert Pich, 23. Víctor García – 11. Fabian Piasecki (65, 5. Waldemar Sobota), 9. Erik Expósito

_______________________________

In their first ever European match, Rakow Czestochowa may had wished for a better result considering their recent form. The Polish vice-champions travelled to Lithuania to take on FK Suduva but were held down to a 0:0 draw. Rakow dominated for most of the match, but a defensive minded Suduva and a poor quality pitch made it difficult for either side to put the ball in the back of the net. The second leg will take place next week in Bielsko-Biala.

_______________________________

FK Sūduva – Raków Częstochowa 0:0

Yellow carded: Kerla, Gorobsov, Živanović – Tudor, Arsenić, Poletanović

Referee: Ioánnis Papadópoulos (Greece)

Sūduva: 1. Mákis Gianníkoglou – 29. Markas Beneta, 10. Semir Kerla, 15. Aleksandar Živanović, 19. Vaidas Slavickas (65, 80. Jewhen Jefremow) – 13. Serge Nyuiadzi (87, 11. Xabi Auzmendi), 5. Nicolás Gorobsov, 8. Nacho Cases (80, 17. Giedrius Matulevičius), 4. Olivier Rommens, 35. Jordan N’Kololo – 20. Romain Habran (87, 9. Aléxandros Gargalatzídis)

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 24. Zoran Arsenić, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 3. Milan Rundić – 7. Fran Tudor, 8. Ben Lederman (9, 20. Marko Poletanović), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 11. Ivi López (79, 18. Jakub Arak), 77. Marcin Cebula (79, 14. Daniel Szelągowski), 23. Patryk Kun – 9. Sebastian Musiolik (83, 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis)

_______________________________

Pogon Szczecin rounded out the night by hosting Croatian NK Osijek at home. While going into the game with a lot of promise, many of the Port club’s key players failed to mentally show up for the fixture. This ended up costing Pogon in finalizing some threatening plays that could had ended in goals. As a result, both Pogon and Osijek had to end the night with a 0:0 draw. The second leg will take place next week in Osijek.

_______________________________

Pogoń Szczecin – NK Osijek 0:0

Yellow carded: Kurzawa – Hiroš

Referee: Horațiu Mircea Feșnic (Romonia)

Pogoń: 1. Dante Stipica – 2. Jakub Bartkowski, 13. Kóstas Triantafyllópoulos, 23. Benedikt Zech, 97. Luís Mata – 27. Sebastian Kowalczyk (80, 14. Kamil Drygas), 8. Damian Dąbrowski, 64. Kacper Kozłowski (68, 21. Jean Carlos Silva), 20. Alexander Gorgon, 7. Rafał Kurzawa – 10. Luka Zahovič (81, 9. Piotr Parzyszek)

Osijek: 1. Ivica Ivušić – 77. Mato Miloš (82, 37. Šime Gržan), 22. Danijel Lončar, 21. Mile Škorić, 98. Jewhen Czeberko, 20. Mario Jurčević – 5. László Kleinheisler (58, 25. Marin Pilj), 7. Vedran Jugović (70, 6. Darko Nejašmić), 19. Mihael Žaper, 39. Damjan Bohar (70, 10. Amer Hiroš) – 13. Ramón Miérez (82, 73. Antonio Mance)

