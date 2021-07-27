UEFA

UCL: Lopes Brings Legia Joy in Tallinn

Legia have earned promotion to the next round after two wins over Flora Tallinn / Legia.com
TALLINN, Estonia. July 27 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part of the second leg of the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Tuesday and won their away game 1:0.

Final score: Flora Tallinn – Legia Warsaw 0:1

The first half was an open game for both sides. The Legionistas created chances after two crosses from the wings, as well as one great individual action from Luquinhas. On the other hand, Flora threatened once after a shot from their best striker Rauno Sappinen.

In the second half, Flora took more of a direct approach and dedicated themselves to go more on the attack. After pressuring Legia’s defense, Flora managed to take the lead, but their goal was called off due to offside.

The only goal of the match was later scored by Rafael Lopes, who found the back of the net in the 67th minute after converting a cross into the penalty box from Josip Juranovic.

With the first leg won 2:1 by the Polish champions in Warsaw, this means that the capital city club have secured their promotion to the next stage of the competition, where they will now face Croatian side GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

It should also be noted that today’s result also means that Legia have guaranteed themselves participation in at least the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

_________________________________

FC Flora Tallinn – Legia Warsaw 0:1 (0:1)
Goal: Lopes 67′

Yellow carded: Zenjov, Lukka – Jędrzejczyk, Pekhart
Referee: Anastássios Papapétrou (Greece)
Attendance: 3691

Flora: 32. Matvei Igonen – 27. Michael Lilander, 24. Henrik Pürg, 2. Märten Kuusk, 4. Marco Lukka (74, 25. Ken Kallaste) – 20. Sergei Zenjov (80, 28. Markus Soomets), 35. Markus Poom, 10. Martin Miller, 14. Konstantin Vassiljev, 8. Henrik Ojamaa (75, 7. Sten Reinkort) – 11. Rauno Sappinen

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 3. Mateusz Hołownia – 2. Josip Juranović, 8. André Martins, 27. Josué, 21. Rafael Lopes (83, 99. Bartosz Slisz), 82. Luquinhas, 25. Filip Mladenović – 11. Mahir Emreli (71, 9. Tomáš Pekhart)

UEFA

