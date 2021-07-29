Slask Wroclaw have been the most impressive Polish side out of the three in the UEFA Europa Conference League / slaskwroclaw.pl

UECL: Slask and Rakow Advance, Pogon Knocked Out

WROCLAW, Poland. July 29 (PSN) – Slask Wroclaw, Rakow Czestochowa, and Pogon Szczecin took part of the second leg of the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Out of the three tonight, Slask Wroclaw were the most impressive, drawing 3:3 at home with Armenian side Ararat Yerevan. Robert Pich scored two goals for the hosts, while Szymon Lewkot also contributed to the score. For the visitors, Mory Kone as well scored two goals for Ararat and Yacouba Silue fired in a late goal just before the final whistle. However, that did not change the result as the Silesian club advanced to the next phase after winning with an aggregate score of 7:5. Slask will next face Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva, with matches taking place on August 5 and 12.

Śląsk Wrocław – Ararat Yerevan 3:3 (1:2)

Goals: Pich 2′, 65′, Lewkot 58′ – Koné 40′, 42′, Silue 89′

Yellow carded: Lewkot – Margarjan, Silue

Referee: Iwan Arwel Griffith (Wales)

Attendance: 10 245

Śląsk: 22. Michał Szromnik – 39. Szymon Lewkot, 14. Wojciech Golla, 15. Márk Tamás – 19. Patryk Janasik (87, 10. Bartłomiej Pawłowski), 29. Krzysztof Mączyński, 6. Rafał Makowski, 7. Róbert Pich (90, 33. Adrian Łyszczarz), 8. Mateusz Praszelik (38, 5. Waldemar Sobota), 23. Víctor García – 9. Erik Expósito (88, 11. Fabian Piasecki)

Ararat: 45. Wsiewołod Jermakow – 44. Juan Bravo, 29. Marko Prljević, 5. Hrajr Mkojan, 8. Żirajr Margarjan – 26. Alik Arakeljan (63, 22. Igor Stanojević), 55. Dimitrije Pobulić (79, 7. Isah Aliyu), 11. Dawit Manojan (73, 23. Gor Malakjan), 10. Serges Déblé (73, 17. Yacouba Silue), 18. Edgar Malakjan (63, 9. Razmik Hakobjan) – 98. Mory Koné

Rakow Czestochowa also celebrated today after winning 4:3 on penalties with Lithuanian side FK Suduva. Unable to match their league form, Rakow struggled to find the back of the net against a very defensive minded Suduva. However, when it came to the penalty shootout, Marek Papszun’s squad delivered and now move on to face Rubin Kazan from Russia.

Raków Częstochowa – FK Suduva 0:0 – Pk 4-3

Penalties: 0:1 Gorobsov, 1:1 López, 1:2 Makaś, 2:2 Arak, 2:3 Auzmendi, 3:3 Tudor, (3:3 Taravel – miss), 4:3 Poletanović, (4:3 Gargalatzídis – miss)

Yellow carded: Tudor, Długosz, Poletanović – Rommens, Auzmendi, Gorobsov

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann (Malta)

Attendance: 3917

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 7. Fran Tudor, 6. Andrzej Niewulis (113, 25. Maciej Wilusz), 24. Zoran Arsenić – 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (101, 18. Jakub Arak), 20. Marko Poletanović, 11. Ivi López, 14. Daniel Szelągowski (56, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 77. Marcin Cebula (101, 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou), 23. Patryk Kun (78, 31. Žarko Udovičić) – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (46, 9. Sebastian Musiolik)

Sūduva: 1. Mákis Gianníkoglou – 29. Markas Beneta (90, 94. Nicolas Taravel), 10. Semir Kerla, 15. Aleksandar Živanović, 19. Vaidas Slavickas (77, 80. Jewhen Jefremow) – 13. Serge Nyuiadzi (78, 11. Xabi Auzmendi), 5. Nicolás Gorobsov, 8. Nacho Cases (114, 9. Aléxandros Gargalatzídis), 4. Olivier Rommens (69, 17. Giedrius Matulevičius), 35. Jordan N’Kololo – 20. Romain Habran (90, 7. Aleksandr Makaś)

Pogon Szczecin had a very disappointing and short European campaign, being knocked out after losing 0:1 away to NK Osijek in Croatia. While Pogon did look impressive at times and even had a very strong start to the game, they found immense difficulty in being able to put away any of their goal opportunities. A lone goal from Hungarian international Laszlo Kleinheisler scored in the 44th minute was the decisive factor on Thursday night which saw Pogon bow out of Europe.

NK Osijek – Pogoń Szczecin 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Kleinheisler 44′

Yellow carded: Jurčević, Škorić, Fiolić – Zech, Drygas, Stolarski

Referee: Luís Miguel Branco Godinho (Portugal)

Osijek: 1. Ivica Ivušić – 77. Mato Miloš, 21. Mile Škorić, 22. Danijel Lončar, 20. Mario Jurčević – 12. Petar Bočkaj (63, 14. Ivan Fiolić), 25. Marin Pilj (90, 98. Jewhen Czeberko), 7. Vedran Jugović, 5. László Kleinheisler (80, 6. Darko Nejašmić), 39. Damjan Bohar (80, 10. Amer Hiroš) – 13. Ramón Miérez

Pogoń: 1. Dante Stipica – 2. Jakub Bartkowski (79, 41. Paweł Stolarski), 13. Kóstas Triantafyllópoulos, 23. Benedikt Zech, 97. Luís Mata – 27. Sebastian Kowalczyk (80, 14. Kamil Drygas), 8. Damian Dąbrowski, 64. Kacper Kozłowski (67, 9. Piotr Parzyszek), 21. Jean Carlos Silva (80, 71. Marcel Wędrychowski), 7. Rafał Kurzawa (59, 20. Alexander Gorgon) – 10. Luka Zahovič

