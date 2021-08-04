Grzegorz Krychowiak has been a key player for Lokomot since his move there in 2019 / Twitter

Krychowiak Switches Lokomotiv for Krasnodar

KRASNODAR, Russia. August 4 (PSN) – Grzegorz Krychowiak has signed a contract with FK Krasnodar – the club announced on Wednesday.

The Polish international will continue his career in Russia after recently leaving Lokomotiv Moscow.

Five years ago, after an excellent UEFA EURO 2016, Krychowiak joined Paris Saint-Germain from Seville for nearly 28 million euros. However, the Pole’s stay in Paris was a disappointing one. Fortunately, he had since rebuilt his career after moving to Lokomotiv, where he quickly became a starter and leader on the Russian Premier League team.

Having played over 100 matches for the Moscow outfit, the 31-year-old has scored a total of 23 goals and made 15 assists.

Recently, due to changes made at the executive level at Lokomotiv, the new board had a different vision for the club than their predecessors did, so several players had to leave. One of them was Krychowiak.

It didn’t take the Polish midfielder long to find a new club, as on Wednesday it was already announced he had signed with FK Krasnodar. According to Krychowiak, everything was completed in only 3 days and he personally wanted to join Krasnodar.

“The whole situation ended in a matter of 3 days, so even if there was someone interested, they wouldn’t have had enough time to react. I wanted to come to Krasnodar.” Krychowiak posted on his personal instagram account.

“There was interest from a few clubs in Russia, along with those from two leagues of which I’m still too young for. Out of respect I will not name them.”

At Krasnodar, Krychowiak signed a three-year contract which will see him there until 2024, while Lokomotiv received 1.5 million euros for the transfer.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol