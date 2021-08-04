Poles Abroad

Krychowiak Switches Lokomotiv for Krasnodar

Grzegorz Krychowiak has been a key player for Lokomot since his move there in 2019 / Twitter
Krychowiak Switches Lokomotiv for Krasnodar

KRASNODAR, Russia. August 4 (PSN) – Grzegorz Krychowiak has signed a contract with FK Krasnodar – the club announced on Wednesday.

The Polish international will continue his career in Russia after recently leaving Lokomotiv Moscow.

Five years ago, after an excellent UEFA EURO 2016, Krychowiak joined Paris Saint-Germain from Seville for nearly 28 million euros. However, the Pole’s stay in Paris was a disappointing one. Fortunately, he had since rebuilt his career after moving to Lokomotiv, where he quickly became a starter and leader on the Russian Premier League team.

Having played over 100 matches for the Moscow outfit, the 31-year-old has scored a total of 23 goals and made 15 assists.

Recently, due to changes made at the executive level at Lokomotiv, the new board had a different vision for the club than their predecessors did, so several players had to leave. One of them was Krychowiak.

It didn’t take the Polish midfielder long to find a new club, as on Wednesday it was already announced he had signed with FK Krasnodar. According to Krychowiak, everything was completed in only 3 days and he personally wanted to join Krasnodar.

“The whole situation ended in a matter of 3 days, so even if there was someone interested, they wouldn’t have had enough time to react. I wanted to come to Krasnodar.” Krychowiak posted on his personal instagram account.

“There was interest from a few clubs in Russia, along with those from two leagues of which I’m still too young for. Out of respect I will not name them.”

At Krasnodar, Krychowiak signed a three-year contract which will see him there until 2024, while Lokomotiv received 1.5 million euros for the transfer.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Poles Abroad

Related Items

More in Poles Abroad

Swierczok Accepts J1-League Challenge

PSN StaffJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Lewandowski Equals 49 Year Old Bundesliga Goal Record

PSN StaffMay 15, 2021
Read More

Marseille Loan Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli

PSN StaffJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Robert Lewandowski Wins The Best FIFA Player of 2020

APDecember 17, 2020
Read More

Derby County Finalize Jozwiak Move

PSN StaffSeptember 16, 2020
Read More

SD Eibar Announces Kadzior Signing

PSN StaffAugust 30, 2020
Read More

VfL Wolfsburg Sign Zaglebie’s Bartosz Bialek

PSN StaffAugust 20, 2020
Read More

Grosicki Switches Hull for West Bromwich Albion

PSN StaffJanuary 31, 2020
Read More

Portland Announce Niezgoda Signing

PSN StaffJanuary 30, 2020
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!