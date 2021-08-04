Muci celebrates with Slisz after scoring the game tieing goal / Legia.com

UCL: Muci Long Distance Strike Keeps Legia Alive

ZAGREB, Croatia. August 4 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part of the first leg of the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Tuesday and drew their away game 1:1.

Final score: Dinamo Zagreb – Legia Warsaw 1:1



Legia Warsaw went into the match with the Croatian champions having nothing to lose. The Legionistas have already achieved their minimum goal for Europe this season, having already guaranteed themselves a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. Nevertheless, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team did not intend to only stop there and still want more. They showed exactly that today against Dinamo Zagreb.

For most of the game, both teams were able to play on the same level where neither seemed better than the other. Legia at first came close to scoring with an effort from Mahir Emreli, but the Azer was denied his chance in the 18th minute.

Meanwhile, Dinamo also threatened and in the 23rd minute it seemed that they took the lead with a goal from Luka Ivanusec. Fortunately for Legia the goal was flagged offside and not recognized by the officials.

In the second half, Legia and Dinamo became even more lively, with the hosts firing home the first goal of the game. A strong header from Croatian international Bruno Petkovic in the 59th minute saw Artur Boruc beaten in the penalty box.

Legia, however, fought and did not give up. The effect of this attitude then came in the 82nd minute, when Ernest Muci showed his class with a great long distance goal to tie things up.

The second leg will take place next Tuesday in Warsaw.

GNK Dinamo Zagrzeb – Legia Warsaw 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Petković 59′ – Muçi 82′

Yellow carded: Jakić – Slisz, Jędrzejczyk, André Martins

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Attendance: 4597

Dinamo: 40. Dominik Livaković – 13. Stefan Ristovski, 6. Rasmus Lauritsen, 28. Kévin Théophile-Catherine, 38. Bartol Franjić – 7. Luka Ivanušec, 97. Kristijan Jakić, 27. Josip Mišić (85, 31. Marko Bulat), 10. Lovro Majer (65, 20. Lirim Kastrati), 99. Mislav Oršić (85, 70. Luka Menalo) – 21. Bruno Petković

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 17. Maik Nawrocki – 2. Josip Juranović, 99. Bartosz Slisz, 8. André Martins, 21. Rafael Lopes (75, 20. Ernest Muçi), 82. Luquinhas, 25. Filip Mladenović – 11. Mahir Emreli (75, 9. Tomáš Pekhart)

