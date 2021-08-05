Slask gave a strong performance at home against Hapoel / slaskwroclaw.pl

UECL: Slask Win in Wroclaw, Rakow Draw at Home

WROCLAW, Poland. August 5 (PSN) – Slask Wroclaw and Rakow Czestochowa took part of the first leg of the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Slask Wroclaw opened the night off with a 2:1 win at home against the Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva. The victory for Jacek Magiera’s team came by thanks to a wonderful strike by Erik Exposito in the first half, and then later Robert Pich extending the lead with a penalty shot. Mariano Bareiro scored the equalizer for Hapoel. Slask once again have shown off their top form in Europe and their strong performance in Wroclaw was no accident. They’ll hope to continue that in the away leg which will be played on August 12 in Israel.

Śląsk Wrocław – Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2:1 (2:1)

Goals: Expósito 9′, Pich 43′ (Pk) – Bareiro 31′

Yellow carded: Tamás – Abu Abaid, Yehezkel, Ansah, Micha

Referee: Pavel Orel (Czech Republic)

Attendance: 11 609

Śląsk: 1. Matúš Putnocký – 19. Patryk Janasik, 39. Szymon Lewkot, 14. Wojciech Golla, 15. Márk Tamás, 23. Víctor García – 7. Róbert Pich, 29. Krzysztof Mączyński, 6. Rafał Makowski, 17. Petr Schwarz (90, 10. Bartłomiej Pawłowski) – 9. Erik Expósito (81, 11. Fabian Piasecki)

Hapoel: 1. Ariel Harush – 5. Eyad Abu Abaid, 18. Eitan Tibi, 4. Miguel Vítor, 3. David Keltjens – 14. Elton Acolatse (76, 99. Itamar Shviro), 35. Mariano Bareiro, 26. Roei Gordana (60, 15. Tomer Yosefi), 7. Ramzi Safouri (60, 10. Dor Micha), 13. Eugene Ansah (59, 21. Davide Petrucci) – 11. Sagiv Yehezkel (76, 77. Rotem Hatuel)

Rakow Czestochowa disappointed on Thursday having only drawn 0:0 against Rubin Kazan. With the match played in Bielsko-Biala, both Rakow and the Russian outfit failed to impress with neither side looking to put any serious threat on goal. Now Marek Papszun’s team will have to hope for a better outing next week as they take on Rubin again on August 12 in Kazan.

Raków Częstochowa – Rubin Kazan 0:0

Yellow carded: Niewulis, Papanikoláou, Arsenić, Kun – Kostiukow

Referee: João Pedro da Silva Pinheiro (Portugalia).

Attendance: 4811

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 7. Fran Tudor, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 24. Zoran Arsenić – 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (67, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 20. Marko Poletanović, 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou (77, 14. Daniel Szelągowski), 77. Marcin Cebula (82, 9. Sebastian Musiolik), 11. Ivi López, 23. Patryk Kun – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (67, 15. Alexandre Guedes)

Rubin: 22. Jurij Diupin – 31. Gieorgij Zotow, 5. Filip Uremović, 4. Silvije Begić, 23. Aleksandr Zujew (18, 20. Władisław Ignatjew) – 99. Sead Hakšabanović, 28. Oliver Abildgaard, 8. Oleg Szatow (29, 14. Michaił Kostiukow), 10. Darko Jevtić (83, 38. Leon Musajew), 21. Chwicza Kwaracchelia (84, 7. Sołtmurad Bakajew) – 9. Đorđe Despotović

