Lukasz Fabianski has decided to focus the remainder of his career on his club performances / Reuters

Official: Fabianski Ends Poland National Team Career

WARSAW, Poland. August 8 (PSN) – Lukasz Fabianski has decided to retire from his career on the Poland national team – announced the Polish FA (PZPN) on Sunday.

The goalkeeper had defended the bialo-czerwoni goal for over 15 years now, during of which he made a total of 56 caps for the national team.

While a participant at the 2006 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, as well the 2008, 2016 and 2020 UEFA EUROs, many will most fondly remember him for his performances in 2016 – where his heroics allowed Poland to advance to the quarter finals of the tournament.

“Playing in the Polish national team has always been the greatest honor for me, a reason to be proud, as well as a pleasure and a dream come true. Therefore, this moment is not easy. But I thought about it for a long time and decided to end my international career now,” said the 36-year-old goalkeeper via a PZPN press release.

“I always felt great in the national team. Both in the youth team and in the senior team. Each time I tried to give the national team as much as I could, to give my whole heart. I believe that now is the best time to say goodbye to the national team. In my age now where I recently struggled with a few micro-injuries, it has made me unable to be always available. I decided to give way to my younger teammates. We have many great goalkeepers who – like me in the past – are waiting for their chance in the national team. Let your dreams come true!”

WAŻNE! ⚠ Łukasz Fabiański kończy reprezentacyjną karierę! 😢 Fabian, dziękujemy za wszystko, to były piękne lata w biało-czerwonych barwach! 🇵🇱 — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) August 8, 2021

“I would like to focus only on my club career now. There is another challenging season ahead of me in the Premier League and West Ham United will also be playing in the Europa League. I would like to thank all the coaches and colleagues with whom I had the pleasure to meet in the national team, as well as the Polish Football Association and our wonderful fans. I experienced many fantastic moments in the bialo-czerwoni colors. I will never forget it! I will always be a supporter of the national team. See you at the stadiums!” ended Fabianski.

