Legia have been knocked out of UEFA Champions League qualifying / Legia.com

UCL: Dinamo Knockout Legia

WARSAW, Poland. August 10 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part of the second leg of the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Tuesday and lost at home 0:1.

Final score: Legia Warsaw – Dinamo Zagreb 0:1

The first half at the Lazienkowska was quite the spectacle for the fans to see, with a fantastic goal being scored in the 20th minute. Unfortunately for the home supporters, it wasn’t one scored by Legia. Instead poor positioning and static defending by the hosts meant that Bartol Franjic was allowed to take advantage of a good through ball from Luka Ivanusec and score.

After conceding, it was Legia who went on the heavy attack and could had been able to respond already in the 27th minute, where Artur Jedrzejczyk attempted to equalize with great header. Nevertheless, Dinamo’s goalkeeper showed off with a brilliant intervention and kept his team in the lead. Despite this, Legia kept on the pressure and created numerous threats in front of the Dinamo goal, especially with one dangerous header by Martins that hit just the crossbar.

In the second half, Legia’s domination had somewhat faded and the game became a bit more even. Regardless, the Legionista’s kept looking for their opportunity to get back into the game, but sloppy decision making upfront meant that Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team were unable to convert any of their goal opportunities. Mateusz Wieteska, among others, came close but were usually off by a few inches from net.

By the final whistle, the result remained the same and thus Legia have officially ended their qualifying run for the UEFA Champions League. The Croatian champions advance to the next round and will play Sheriff Tiraspol.

Meanwhile, Legia will take on Slavia Prague in the fourth round of qualifying in the UEFA Europa League. The first match will take place in the Czech Republic on August 19.

______________________

Legia Warsaw – GNK Dinamo Zagrzeb 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: Franjić 20′

Yellow carded: Jędrzejczyk, Wieteska, Josué, Juranović – Perić, Oršić, Mišić, Gojak

Referee: Benoît Bastien (France)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 2. Josip Juranović, 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 17. Maik Nawrocki, 25. Filip Mladenović – 99. Bartosz Slisz, 8. André Martins (46, 27. Josué), 82. Luquinhas – 11. Mahir Emreli (56, 9. Tomáš Pekhart), 21. Rafael Lopes (71, 20. Ernest Muçi)

Dinamo: 40. Dominik Livaković – 13. Stefan Ristovski, 6. Rasmus Lauritsen (25, 55. Dino Perić), 28. Kévin Théophile-Catherine, 38. Bartol Franjić – 7. Luka Ivanušec (64, 70. Luka Menalo), 97. Kristijan Jakić (46, 29. François Moubandje), 27. Josip Mišić, 10. Lovro Majer (77, 8. Amer Gojak), 99. Mislav Oršić – 21. Bruno Petković

