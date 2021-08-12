Poland have seen a drop in their ranking after a poor UEFA EURO 2020 / PZPN

FIFA Rankings: Poland Drop to 27th

WARSAW, Poland. August 12 (PSN) – After a disappointing UEFA EURO 2020, the Poland national team are now left suffering the consequences.

Paulo Sousa’s team failed to achieve the bare minimum and advance from the group stage, as a result they have seen a drop in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.

With the new ranking list now out after the European championship, the Poles have seen themselves drop from 21st to the 27th position in the world ranking list. At UEFA EURO 2020, Poland lost to Slovakia (1:2) and Sweden (2:3), while drawing with Spain (1:1).

The leaders in the FIFA rankings are still Belgium, who are ahead of Brazil, France and England. The Italians, on the other hand, were promoted to fifth from seventh. Meanwhile, Argentina, whom recently won the Copa America, is at home behind the champions of Europe. Previously, they were ranked eighth.

Poland’s opponents for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying are mostly behind the Sousa’s side. Hungary sits in 37th place, Albania 69th, Andorra 156th and lastly San Marino in 209th It must also be added that Uruguay and Denmark fell out of the top ten in the FIFA rankings, at the expense of Mexico and the United States.

FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking as of August 12:

1. Belgium 1822 points

2. Brazil 1798

3. France 1762

4. England 1753

5. Italy 1745

6. Argentina 1714

7. Spain 1680

8. Portugal 1662

9. Mexico 1658

10. USA 1648

(…)

27. Poland 1516

37. Hungary 1474

69. Albania 1360

156. Andorra 1032

209. San Marino 802

