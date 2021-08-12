Rakow celebrate after Kovacevic saves the last minute penalty kick to win the game / Rakow.com

UECL: Rakow Move On, Slask Eliminated

KAZAN, Russia. August 12 (PSN) – Slask Wroclaw and Rakow Czestochowa took part of the second leg of the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

After a good performance and 2:1 win at home last week, Slask ended up surprising many and lost 0:4 in their away game with Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC. As a result, the Silesian outfit have now become the second Polish club to be eliminated from qualification to the UEFA Europa Conference League. A terrible start for Slask saw them conceding 2 goals in the first 10 minutes, this then quickly set the tone for the rest of the game. Eugene Ansah scored a brace, while Ramzi Safouri and Itamar Shviro added one each.

_______________________________

Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC – Śląsk Wrocław 4:0 (2:0)

Goals: Ansah 2′, 54′, Safouri 7′, Shviro 82′

Yellow carded: Keltjens – Mączyński, Lewkot, Tamás

Referee: Ruddy Buquet (France)

Attendance: 5109

Hapoel: 1. Ariel Harush – 5. Eyad Abu Abaid (80, 3. David Keltjens), 18. Eitan Tibi, 4. Miguel Vítor, 44. Hatem Abd Elhamed – 10. Dor Micha (64, 14. Elton Acolatse), 21. Davide Petrucci (80, 30. Or Dadia), 7. Ramzi Safouri (41, 15. Tomer Yosefi), 35. Mariano Bareiro, 13. Eugene Ansah – 11. Sagiv Yehezkel (63, 99. Itamar Shviro)

Śląsk: 1. Matúš Putnocký – 19. Patryk Janasik (25, 10. Bartłomiej Pawłowski), 39. Szymon Lewkot (60, 21. Łukasz Bejger), 14. Wojciech Golla, 15. Márk Tamás, 23. Víctor García (79, 11. Fabian Piasecki) – 7. Róbert Pich, 29. Krzysztof Mączyński, 6. Rafał Makowski (46, 8. Mateusz Praszelik), 17. Petr Schwarz – 9. Erik Expósito (79, 24. Caye Quintana)

_______________________________

Rakow Czestochowa without a doubt had a better night, having won 1:0 away in a stressful extra time against Rubin Kazan. While Rakow performed greatly below expectations, their perseverance was able to see them force Rubin into extra time. Marek Papszun’s team had a major game changer in 106th minute where the hosts went a man down after Ilya Samoshnikov was red card. It was right after that where Vladislavs Gutkovskis sealed the deal by scoring the winning goal with a header, marking the club’s very first goal in European cup competition. Rubin had their opportunity to equalize in the 120th minute with an awarded penalty kick, but Sead Haksabanovic failed to convert it and was denied with a great save by goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic. Thanks to this win Rakow advance to the next phase where they will take on KAA Gent of Belgium.

_______________________________

Rubin Kazan – Raków Częstochowa 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Gutkovskis 111′

Yellow carded: Kostiukov, Musajev, Samoshnikov, Saitō – Wdowiak, Niewulis, Wydra

Red carded: Ilya Samoshnikov (106)

Referee: Tamás Bognár (Hungary)

Attendance: 11 754

Rubin: 22. Jurij Diupin (120, 1. Nikita Miedviediev) – 20. Vładisłav Ignatjev (94, 31. Gieorgij Zotov), 5. Filip Uremović, 4. Silvije Begić, 77. Ilya Samoshnikov – 99. Sead Hakšabanović, 28. Oliver Abildgaard, 6. Hwang In-beom (106, 16. Mitsuki Saitō), 10. Darko Jevtić (56, 38. Leon Musajev), 21. Chvicza Kwaracchelia (106, 7. Sołtmurad Bakajew) – 14. Michaił Kostiukov (106, 19. Ivan Ignatjev)

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 7. Fran Tudor, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 24. Zoran Arsenić – 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (75, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 20. Marko Poletanović (97, 5. Dominik Wydra), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 77. Marcin Cebula (97, 14. Daniel Szelągowski), 11. Ivi López, 23. Patryk Kun (117, 3. Milan Rundić) – 9. Sebastian Musiolik (84, 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis)

