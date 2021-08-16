Men's National Team

Poland Call-ups for Albania, San Marino, and England

Paulo Sousa has chosen his team for the upcoming games in September / PZPN
Poland Call-ups for Albania, San Marino, and England

WARSAW, Poland. August 16 (PSN) – Paulo Sousa has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September against Albania, San Marino, and England.

Two of the matches will be played by the Polish national team at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw against both Albania and England (September 2 and September 8). In turn, the Poles will have one match at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in San Marino on September 5.

So far, Sousa’s team does not have a good standing in the fight for qualification to the World Cup in Qatar. The Bialo-czerwoni in group I currently sit in fourth place, having one victory, a draw and a defeat on their account. The Portuguese coach’s plan is to improve things in September.

A few new faces have been added to the team, such as a call up given to the talented yet unproven Nicola Zalewski from AS Roma. Bartlomiej Dragowski has also joined the team, replacing Lukasz Fabianski who recently announced his international retirement. In addition, among the non-obvious characters, it is worth mentioning the inclusion of Adam Buksa, who plays for the New England Revolution in the MLS.

In turn, Arkadiusz Milik is once again missing from the team due to health issues.

_______________________

Polish national team for matches against Albania, San Marino, and England:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (ACF Fiorentina), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (1.FC Union Berlin), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County FC), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Kacper Kozłowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf 1895), Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berlin), Karol Świderski (PAOK)

Reserve list: Radosław Majecki (AS Monaco FC)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Men's National Team

Related Items

More in Men's National Team

FIFA Rankings: Poland Drop to 27th

PSN StaffAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Official: Fabianski Ends Poland National Team Career

PSN StaffAugust 8, 2021
Read More

EURO 2020: Poland Bow Out After 3:2 Loss to Sweden

PSN StaffJune 23, 2021
Read More

Kozlowski Snatches Youngest EUROs Player Record

PSN StaffJune 19, 2021
Read More

EURO 2020: Lewandowski Goal Spoils Spain’s Night

APJune 19, 2021
Read More

EURO 2020: Skriniar strike sees Slovakia upset Poland

PSN StaffJune 14, 2021
Read More

Poland Leave it Late for Draw with Iceland

PSN StaffJune 8, 2021
Read More

Official: Injured Milik Ruled Out of UEFA EURO 2020

PSN StaffJune 7, 2021
Read More

Poland Hold Russia to 1:1 Exhibition Draw

PSN StaffJune 1, 2021
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!