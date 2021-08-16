Paulo Sousa has chosen his team for the upcoming games in September / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for Albania, San Marino, and England

WARSAW, Poland. August 16 (PSN) – Paulo Sousa has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September against Albania, San Marino, and England.

Two of the matches will be played by the Polish national team at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw against both Albania and England (September 2 and September 8). In turn, the Poles will have one match at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in San Marino on September 5.

So far, Sousa’s team does not have a good standing in the fight for qualification to the World Cup in Qatar. The Bialo-czerwoni in group I currently sit in fourth place, having one victory, a draw and a defeat on their account. The Portuguese coach’s plan is to improve things in September.

A few new faces have been added to the team, such as a call up given to the talented yet unproven Nicola Zalewski from AS Roma. Bartlomiej Dragowski has also joined the team, replacing Lukasz Fabianski who recently announced his international retirement. In addition, among the non-obvious characters, it is worth mentioning the inclusion of Adam Buksa, who plays for the New England Revolution in the MLS.

In turn, Arkadiusz Milik is once again missing from the team due to health issues.

Polish national team for matches against Albania, San Marino, and England:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (ACF Fiorentina), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (1.FC Union Berlin), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County FC), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Kacper Kozłowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf 1895), Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berlin), Karol Świderski (PAOK)

Reserve list: Radosław Majecki (AS Monaco FC)

