Official: Kulesza Elected as New PZPN President

WARSAW, Poland. August 18 (PSN) – During the General Reporting and Election Meeting of PZPN Delegates, which took place on Wednesday at the Sofitel Victoria hotel in Warsaw, the new president of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) was elected.

With the votes all counted, the new president has officially been declared as Cezary Kulesza.

The former Jagiellonia Bialystok president obtained 92 votes of support in the election and decisively defeated opponent Marek Kozminski, for whom only 23 delegates had voted.

Just two months after the official announcement of his participation in the elections, Kulesza has already taken over power in Polish football. A fact not too long ago that many wouldn’t had believed to be the case. This is because Kulesza at first was considered to be an underdog, however, his campaigning then saw the support for him and Kozminski more or less become evenly distributed, for which he afterwards took the lead, and finally on Wednesday he ended on a high.

Born on June 22, 1962 in Wysokie Mazowieckie, Kulesza started his football career in Gwardia Bialystok (nowadays known as Hetman Bialystok). In the following years he played in Olimpia Zambrow, Mlawianka Mlawa, Jagiellonia Bialystok, RFC Aubel, MZKS Wasilkow and Supraslanka Suprasl. Eventually at the level of the Ekstraklasa, he played fourteen games in the colors of Jagiellonia.

After ending his football career, Cezary Kulesza founded the Greenstar record label, which brought together the greatest stars of Polish dance music (disco, dance-pop, disco polo). He was also active in the real estate and hotel industry. In 2008, he took a board position in Jagiellonia Bialystok, and two years later became the president of the club.

During his rule, Jagiellonia were twice Polish vice champions and won one Puchar Polski.

In 2012, Kulesza became a board member of the Polish Football Association, and from 2016 he was the vice-president for professional football. In June 2021, he resigned from his position of president of Jagiellonia, and on August 18 he was elected to the new president of the Polish Football Association.

