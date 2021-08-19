Rakow pulled an upset against Gent in the first leg at home / Belga

UEFA: Rakow and Legia Undefeated in First Leg

BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland. August 19 (PSN) – Rakow Czestochowa and Legia Warsaw took part of the first leg in the final qualifying round of their respective UEFA competitions on Thursday.

Rakow started off the day on a bright note, having pulled a big upset and won 1:0 at home in the fourth qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League against Belgian side KAA Gent in Bielsko-Biala.

While the hosts didn’t play to the best of their abilities, they nonetheless made it very difficult for Gent to put the ball into the back of the net. While Gent had several notable dangerous opportunities to go up on the scoreboard, they ultimately couldn’t beat Rakow goaltender Vladan Kovacevic – whose been on top form since being signed in the summer window. The game winning goal was then scored in the 64th minute by Andrzej Niewulis, who took full advantage of the confusion in Gent’s penalty box during an attack. The second will be held on August 26 at in Ghent.

Raków Częstochowa – KAA Gent 1:0 (0:0)

Goals: Niewulis 64′

Yellow carded: Kovačević – Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Depoitre, Odjidja-Ofoe, Núrio Fortuna

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Spain)

Attendance: 7411

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 7. Fran Tudor, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 24. Zoran Arsenić (22, 3. Milan Rundić) – 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (75, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 20. Marko Poletanović, 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 77. Marcin Cebula (75, 70. Fábio Sturgeon), 11. Ivi López (75, 14. Daniel Szelągowski), 23. Patryk Kun – 9. Sebastian Musiolik (57, 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis)

Gent: 1. Sinan Bolat – 21. Andreas Hanche-Olsen, 5. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, 2. Joseph Okumu, 25. Núrio Fortuna – 14. Alessio Castro-Montes (80, 18. Matisse Samoise), 13. Julien De Sart (80, 24. Sven Kums), 8. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, 17. Andrew Hjulsager (68, 9. Roman Bezus), 34. Tarik Tissoudali (68, 10. Giorgi Czakwetadze) – 29. Laurent Depoitre

Legia Warsaw also did well in their match in the UEFA Europa League, having drawn 2:2 away with Slavia Prague. A first half that could be best described as a game of back and forth, the Legionnista’s fired two beautiful goals from Mahir Emreli and Josip Juranovic to take the lead each time, but the Czech champions always found a way to equalize – seeing Alexander Bah and Lukasz Masopust find the net for them. The second saw Slavia take a firmer control of the encounter, but a determined Legia defense held out for the point. The second leg will be played on August 26 in Warsaw.

SK Slavia Prague – Legia Warsaw 2:2 (2:2)

Goals: Bah 33′, Masopust 45′ – Emreli 20′, Juranović 37′

Yellow carded: Dorley, Traoré – Luquinhas, Rose

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Attendance: 14 543

Slavia: 1. Ondřej Kolář – 5. Alexander Bah, 3. Tomáš Holeš, 6. David Zima, 19. Oscar Dorley – 8. Lukáš Masopust (68, 13. Daniel Samek), 27. Ibrahim Traoré, 25. Jakub Hromada (46, 16. Jan Kuchta), 7. Nicolae Stanciu (82, 11. Stanislav Tecl), 12. Abdallah Sima (61, 20. Ubong Ekpai) – 26. Ivan Schranz (61, 32. Ondřej Lingr)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 2. Josip Juranović, 29. Lindsay Rose (46, 3. Mateusz Hołownia), 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 17. Maik Nawrocki, 25. Filip Mladenović – 22. Kacper Skibicki (46, 39. Maciej Rosołek), 8. André Martins, 21. Rafael Lopes (46, 27. Josué), 82. Luquinhas – 11. Mahir Emreli

