Kamil Grosicki will play for Pogon Szczecin in the Ekstraklasa / PZPN

Official: Grosicki Returns to Pogon Szczecin

SZCZECIN, Poland. August 21 (PSN) – Kamil Grosicki has officially been announced as a Pogon Szczecin layer.

The Polish international, having joined on a free transfer, signed a two-year contract with the Ekstraklasa club along with an extension option for another year.

🔥 WRÓCIŁ! 🔥 Kamil Grosicki piłkarzem Pogoni Szczecin! Witaj w domu, @GrosickiKamil! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/NgwZIYMKFg — Pogoń Szczecin (@PogonSzczecin) August 21, 2021

Following his departure from West Bromwich Albion FC in the English Premier League, the 33-year-old midfielder found himself linked to Derby County of the Championship. However, in a surprise move he decided to accept a late offer from Pogon, his former club to which he first began his professional career at.

In his days starting out, Grosicki went through the youth ranks at Pogon, eventually making the first team where he played there for one year in the 2006-07 season. His performances became quite note worthy and soon caught the attention of Legia Warsaw, whom then signed “Grosik” soon after.

With him now coming back to Pogon, Grosicki hopes to give back to the club which first gave him a chance in football – even agreeing to take lower pay compared to some better paying offers he had in England or the Middle East.

Having spent last season in a disappointing fashion, where he only made just three Premier League appearances for West Bromwich Albion, Grosicki hopes to regain his form in Poland and then get back in the national team picture.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol