UEFA: Rakow Out, Legia Advance to Group Stage

WARSAW, Poland. August 26 (PSN) – Rakow Czestochowa and Legia Warsaw took part of the second leg in the final qualifying round of their respective UEFA competitions on Thursday.

Rakow played their match first and ended up being shutout 0:3 in Belgium in the fourth qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League by KAA Gent.

Even though both teams looked on equal footing in the first half, with Rakow holding their own for the most part, this all changed just before the break with a last minute Gent goal. Once the hosts managed to squeeze in their first goal, the rest then started to come in easier in the second half as Rakow mentally broke down. Tarik Tissoudali, Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe and Julien De Sart all scored for Gent to eliminate the Polish side from Europe.

KAA Gent – Raków Częstochowa 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Tissoudali 45′, Odjidja-Ofoe 70′, De Sart 72′

Yellow carded: Kums, Odjidja-Ofoe – Fábio Sturgeon

Referee: Əliyar Ağayev (Azerbejdżan)

Attendance: 10 096

Gent: 1. Sinan Bolat – 21. Andreas Hanche-Olsen, 5. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, 2. Joseph Okumu, 25. Núrio Fortuna – 14. Alessio Castro-Montes, 24. Sven Kums, 8. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (80, 15. Adewale Oladoye), 17. Andrew Hjulsager (46, 13. Julien De Sart), 34. Tarik Tissoudali (80, 10. Giorgi Czakwetadze) – 29. Laurent Depoitre (85, 27. Vakoun Issouf Bayo)

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 7. Fran Tudor, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 3. Milan Rundić – 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (73, 11. Ivi López), 20. Marko Poletanović (80, 10. Igor Sapała), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou (73, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 77. Marcin Cebula (77, 14. Daniel Szelągowski), 70. Fábio Sturgeon, 23. Patryk Kun – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (73, 15. Alexandre Guedes)

Better news was had in Warsaw, where Legia won 2:1 at home against SK Slavia Prague in the fourth qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. From the third minute of the game Slavia found themselves playing at a disadvantage, due to Tomas Holes picking up a red card after stomping on Andre Martins’ ankle. However, rather than hurt Slavia, it gave them more urgency to push forward, even managing surprise Legia and scoring just before half time. The tables then changed in the second half, as Legia came out more organized and with a plan to overcome Slavia’s improvised tactics. This then saw Mahir Emreli score twice for the hosts with two header style goals, giving them the lead. Slavia attempted to fight back, but were unable to solve Legia’s defense and goalkeeper Artur Boruc. With the win in hand, Legia have now successfully advanced to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Legia Warsaw – SK Slavia Prague 2:1 (0:1)

Goals: Emreli 59′, 70′ – Ekpai 45′

Yellow carded: Hołownia, Mladenović, Rafael Lopes – Ekpai, Kúdela, Bořil.

Red carded: Tomáš Holeš (3. minuta, Slavia, za brutalny faul), Jakub Hromada (po meczu, Slavia).

Referee: Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias (Portugalia)

Attendance: 20 641

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 17. Maik Nawrocki, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 3. Mateusz Hołownia (56, 9. Tomáš Pekhart) – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 99. Bartosz Slisz, 8. André Martins (25, 21. Rafael Lopes), 27. Josué, 82. Luquinhas, 25. Filip Mladenović – 11. Mahir Emreli (80, 20. Ernest Muçi)

Slavia: 1. Ondřej Kolář – 5. Alexander Bah (71, 12. Abdallah Sima), 15. Ondřej Kúdela, 6. David Zima, 18. Jan Bořil – 20. Ubong Ekpai, 25. Jakub Hromada (70, 27. Ibrahim Traoré), 3. Tomáš Holeš, 7. Nicolae Stanciu (81, 9. Peter Olayinka), 26. Ivan Schranz (81, 22. Michael Krmenčík) – 11. Stanislav Tecl (65, 32. Ondřej Lingr)

