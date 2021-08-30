Paulo Sousa has made some changes in his roster for the September World Cup qualifiers / PZPN

Sousa Updates Roster for September World Cup Qualifiers

WARSAW, Poland. August 30 (PSN) – With new injuries and quarantine protocols, Paulo Sousa has announced an update to his Poland roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September against Albania, San Marino, and England.

Due to the Polish national team now missing 5 players, 4 new players have been called up to the squad.

Dawid Kownacki, Kacper Kozlowski, Krzysztof Piatek and Sebastian Szymanski have all been excluded from training camp due to injuries. Mateusz Klich, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will also not play.

In response, Sousa during a press conference on Monday announced that Bartosz Slisz (Legia Warsaw) Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Jakub Kaminski (Lech Poznań), and Kamil Piatkowski (Red Bull Salzburg) will join the national team in their place.

The team is currently in Warsaw and have begun their training camp. Two of the matches will be played by the Polish national team at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw against both Albania and England (September 2 and September 8). In turn, the Poles will have one match at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in San Marino on September 5.

__________________

Updated Polish national team for matches against Albania, San Marino, and England:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (ACF Fiorentina), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (1.FC Union Berlin), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Kamil Piatkowski (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County FC), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli), Bartosz Slisz (Legia Warsaw) Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Jakub Kaminski (Lech Poznań)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich), Karol Świderski (PAOK)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol