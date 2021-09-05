Lewandowski scored a brace against the nation he first made his debut back in 2008 / PZPN

WQC: Poland Cruise Past San Marino

WARSAW, Poland. September 5 (PSN) – In their second match of the September international break, the Poland national team won 7:1 away on Sunday with San Marino in FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Final score: San Marino – Poland 1:7

With the two sides meeting for the first time in these qualifiers, Paulo Sousa’s team were expected to put up a clinic and score plenty of goals – something that was considered very necessary for improving Poland’s goal difference in Group I.

The Bialo-czerwoni started strong and high pressed San Marino from the very beginning, forcing the home side to make mistakes and have trouble coping against the nonstop attacks. This paid off with Robert Lewandowski scoring a brace in the first half, a feat that was rather special for him due to his relationship with the hosts. This is because the Bayern Munich striker debuted for the Poland national team in an away game against San Marino in 2008, where he also scored one goal.

Both Karol Swiderski and Karol Linetty topped off the score with goals of their own for the Poles to end the first half on a strong and dominant note.

However, the second half started quite differently. Miscommunication between defenders Kamil Piatkowski and Michal Helik allowed a golden opportunity to present itself on a silver platter to Nicola Nanni. With the ball simply presented to him in front of the Polish goal, the Sammarinese striker took a strike and beat substitute Lukasz Skorupski for his first international goal.

Things then looked rather bleak for Poland, who after conceding quickly fell off their game and struggled to play the same way they did in the first half. It wasn’t until Adam Buksa came onto the pitch and changed that around, scoring a hat-trick to solidify the 3 points and complete Poland’s mission of improving their goal difference.

It should be noted that three players made their international debuts in this match – Jakub Kaminski, Bartosz Slisz and Nicola Zalewski.

Poland’s biggest test now lies in front of them back in Warsaw, where they will play EURO finalists England on Wednesday.

San Marino – Poland 1:7 (0:4)

Goals: Nanni 48′ – Lewandowski 4′, 21′, Świderski 16′, Linetty 44′, Buksa 67′, 90′, 90′

Yellow carded: Nanni, Tomassini, Lunadei, Mularoni

Referee: Mattias Gestranius (Finland)

Attendance: 500

San Marino: 1. Elia Benedettini – 2. Alessandro D’Addario, 16. Filippo Fabbri (66, 15. Giacomo Conti), 11. Cristian Brolli (46, 5. Michele Cevoli), 6. Dante Rossi (39, 10. Fabio Tomassini), 13. Andrea Grandoni – 21. Lorenzo Lunadei, 8. Enrico Golinucci, 22. Marcello Mularoni – 19. Nicola Nanni (73, 3. Mirko Palazzi), 7. Matteo Vitaioli (46, 20. Adolfo Hirsch)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny (46, 12. Łukasz Skorupski) – 2. Kamil Piątkowski, 6. Michał Helik, 4. Tomasz Kędziora – 19. Jakub Kamiński, 17. Damian Szymański, 8. Karol Linetty (79, 21. Przemysław Frankowski), 16. Jakub Moder (46, 20. Bartosz Slisz), 23. Tymoteusz Puchacz (66, 18. Nicola Zalewski) – 11. Karol Świderski, 9. Robert Lewandowski (46, 14. Adam Buksa)

