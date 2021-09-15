Legia have managed to pull in another win in Moscow / Legia.com

UEL: Legia Repeat History in Moscow

MOSCOW, Russia. September 15 (AP) – Legia Warsaw took part in their first game of the group stage in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday.

Legia scored in stoppage time to beat Spartak Moscow 1:0 in their opening game of Group C.

Spartak created far more chances than the Polish visitors but couldn’t solve Legia’s 41-year-old goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Meanwhile, Legia took full advantage to snatch three points with a 91st-minute goal from substitute Lirim Kastrati off a cross from Ernest Muci.

This marked Kastrati’s first debut goal for Legia, giving the Polish champions their first three points in the competition. Thus, the Legionistas have repeated history from their previous historical victory with Spartak in Moscow from ten years ago, which then saw the Poles advance to the Europa League groups stage.

Leicester City and Napoli round out Group C and play Thursday.

Legia and Spartak played a day ahead of the week’s other UEFA Europa League games to avoid a clash with Spartak’s cross-city rival Lokomotiv Moscow, which hosts Marseille on Thursday.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s squad will next play on September 30 where they will host English side Leicester City FC in Warsaw.

Spartak Moscow – Legia Waraw 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Kastrati 90′

Yellow carded: Gigot, Umiarow, Łomowickij, Bakajew – Wieteska, Johansson, Jędrzejczyk, Josué

Referee: Nikola Dabanović (Montenegro)

Attendance: 6832

Spartak: 98. Aleksandr Maksimienko – 92. Nikołaj Rasskazow, 2. Samuel Gigot, 14. Gieorgij Dżykija – 8. Victor Moses (82, 10. Zielimchan Bakajew), 18. Nail Umiarow, 47. Roman Zobnin (23, 4. Jorrit Hendrix), 6. Ayrton (69, 17. Aleksandr Łomowickij) – 11. Jordan Larsson (82, 7. Aleksandr Sobolew), 9. Ezequiel Ponce, 24. Quincy Promes

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 17. Maik Nawrocki – 6. Mattias Johansson, 99. Bartosz Slisz, 14. Ihor Charatin (59, 7. Lirim Kastrati), 27. Josué (90, 21. Rafael Lopes), 82. Luquinhas (83, 20. Ernest Muçi), 25. Filip Mladenović – 11. Mahir Emreli (82, 9. Tomáš Pekhart)

