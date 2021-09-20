Paulo Sousa has selected a larger team roster for the October games / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for San Marino and Albania

WARSAW, Poland. September 20 (PSN) – Paulo Sousa has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October against San Marino and Albania.

The first match will be played by the Polish national team at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw against San Marino (October 9). In turn, the Poles will travel to Tirana to take on hosts Albania on October 12.

Lukasz Fabianski who last month announced his international retirement has been handed a call-up. The West Ham United goalkeeper is expected to feature in goal against San Marino, which is to be seen as his ‘farewell match’. Fabianski was to originally play against San Marino in September’s fixture, but declined the offer thinking his time with the the team was done.

Arkadiusz Reca, Przemyslaw Płacheta, and Krzysztof Piatek have all each returned to the national team after some time spent excluded due to injury or lack of form. None have yet managed to play any games this season at their clubs.

Polish national team for matches against San Marino and Albania:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (ACF Fiorentina), Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham United FC), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoriay), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (FC Union Berlin), Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia Calcio), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United), Kacper Kozłowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich City FC), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berlin), Karol Świderski (PAOK)

