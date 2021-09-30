Mahir Emreli secured the win for Legia with his decisive goal in the first half / Legia.com

UEL: Legia Sink Leicester in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland. September 30 (AP) – Legia Warsaw took part in their second game of the group stage in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday.

Legia defeated Group C favourites Leicester City 1:0, issuing another blow to the English side’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Mahir Emreli scored the decisive lone goal for the capital city club in the 31st minute. The Azerbaijani striker held off defender Daniel Amartey and then fired a low shot through the legs off Jannik Vestergaard and across Peter Schmeichel, who watched it bounce off the far post and into the net. With them taking an early lead, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side were able to build momentum and continue causing trouble in the Foxes penalty zone.

Legia goalkeeper Cezary Miszta also pulled off several good saves as Leicester pressed after the break, notably keeping out a close-range header from defender Jannik Vestergaard off a corner kick.

Later in the second half, Schmeichel came to the rescue with a big save denying a shot from dangerous Lirim Kastrati, who had just beat two defenders off a counter to take a strike on net.

The Polish side Legia now top the standings in Group C with a maximum six points, three ahead of Spartak Moscow who fought back to win 3:2 at Napoli on Thursday in a pulsating game after falling behind in the first minute.

____________________

Legia Warsaw – Leicester City FC 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Emreli 31′

Yellow carded: Josué, Emreli, Pekhart, Mladenović – Thomas, Maddison

Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)

Legia: 31. Cezary Miszta – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 17. Maik Nawrocki – 6. Mattias Johansson (78, 23. Joel Abu Hanna), 99. Bartosz Slisz, 14. Ihor Charatin, 27. Josué (83, 21. Rafael Lopes), 8. André Martins (70, 7. Lirim Kastrati), 25. Filip Mladenović – 11. Mahir Emreli (84, 9. Tomáš Pekhart)

Leicester: 1. Kasper Schmeichel – 18. Daniel Amartey (78, 37. Ademola Lookman), 23. Jannik Vestergaard, 4. Çağlar Söyüncü – 27. Timothy Castagne, 42. Boubakary Soumaré, 8. Youri Tielemans, 22. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (67, 10. James Maddison), 33. Luke Thomas – 17. Ayoze Pérez (67, 7. Harvey Barnes), 29. Patson Daka (82, 9. Jamie Vardy)

