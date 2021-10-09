Swiderski was the first to score for Poland / PZPN

WCQ: Poland Smash San Marino in Fabianski Farewell

WARSAW, Poland. October 9 (PSN) – In their first game of the October international break, the Poland national team won 5:0 at home on Saturday with San Marino in FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Final score: Poland – San Marino 5:0

The Poles started off the game with complete control and possession of the ball, where already in the first five minutes they did not allow the visitors to see much of it. With each subsequent minute San Marino had to retreat deeper into their own half, while the Bialo-czerwoni pushed on more and more.

Karol Swiderski opened up the scoring in the 10th minute, heading in a cross from Przemyslaw Placheta in the penalty box. Ten minutes later after more constant pressure from the Polish side, a Kacper Kozlowski cross would force San Marino defender Cristian Brolli in putting the ball into his own net to make it 2:0.

In the second half, Poland continued to look for even more goals. While San Marino made it difficult due to “parking the bus”, Paulo Sousa’s team would still find a way with Tomasz Kedziora striking the ball at close range to make it 3:0 ten minutes after the break.

There were also tears of emotion as Lukasz Fabianski said goodbye to the national team, coming off the pitch at the 57th minute during his 57th and final cap. Few deserved such an honor as he did. Even Artur Boruc, when he said goodbye to the team he did it in a friendly match. Similarly, Jerzy Dudek. The appreciation for Fabianski was so great that both the teams paused the game to give him a round of applause as he walked off, subbing with his replacement Radoslaw Majecki.

The hosts would after go on to score two more goals from strikers Adam Buksa and Krzysztof Piatek, giving the home support enough goals to cheer on for.

With a comfortable win tonight, it still doesn’t see Poland move up from third place in the Group C table, all due to Hungary having lost to Albania at home. Next week’s fixture (October 12) with Albania in Tirina will no doubt be very crucial for Sousa’s men if they have any hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Poland – San Marino 5:0 (2:0)

Goals: Świderski 10′, Brolli 20′ (OG), Kędziora 50′, Buksa 84′, Piątek 90′

Yellow carded: Linetty – A.Golinucci

Referee: Fran Jović (Chorwacja)

Attendance: 56 128

Poland: 22. Łukasz Fabiański (58, 1. Radosław Majecki) – 2. Robert Gumny, 6. Michał Helik, 4. Tomasz Kędziora – 19. Przemysław Frankowski (65, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński), 14. Mateusz Klich (46, 23. Krzysztof Piątek), 8. Karol Linetty, 17. Kacper Kozłowski, 13. Przemysław Płacheta – 11. Karol Świderski (72, 10. Adam Buksa), 9. Robert Lewandowski (66, 16. Jakub Moder)

San Marino: 1. Elia Benedettini – 11. Manuel Battistini, 15. Davide Simoncini, 5. Cristian Brolli (74, 6. Dante Rossi), 3. Mirko Palazzi (52, 14. Filippo Fabbri) – 16. Marcello Mularoni, 19. Luca Censoni (46, 13. Andrea Grandoni), 17. Alessandro Golinucci, 8. Enrico Golinucci, 20. Adolfo Hirsch (46, 18. David Tomassini) – 7. Matteo Vitaioli (75, 9. Marco Bernardi)

