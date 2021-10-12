Men's National Team

WCQ: Swiderski Saves Bialo-czerwoni in Albania

Goal scorer Karol Swiderski scored the game winner for Poland / PZPN
WCQ: Swiderski Saves Bialo-czerwoni in Albania

TIRANA, Albania. October 12 (PSN) – In their second game of the October international break, the Poland national team won 1:0 away on Tuesday with Albania in FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Final score: Albania – Poland 0:1

In a must win crucial game, the Bialo-czerwoni were able to count on Karol Swiderski in saving them out of a tough spot. The PAOK striker broke the goalless deadlock and scored in the 77th minute after a fantastic cross by Mateusz Klich into the penalty box.

However, trouble arose after the goal as water bottles were thrown from the stands at Swiderski during his goal celebration. This led to the referee in temporarily suspending the match due to crowd trouble.

The game, which started at 1845 GMT, resumed at 2045 GMT. Poland went on to hold the winning result.

An interview with Swiderski after fulltime was cut short as Poland team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski encouraged him to leave as bottles were being thrown at him.

“After the goal there were full bottles flying in, so it was a bit dangerous, but we came back and finished the game,” Bayern Munich forward and Poland captain Robert Lewandowski told reporters.

Thanks to this win, the Poles overtook the Albanians in the table and are now in second place in Group I.

_____________________________

Albania – Poland 0:1 (0:0)
Goal: Świderski 77′

Yellow carded: Ismajli, Hysaj, Ramadani – Buksa, Bednarek, Puchacz
Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Albania: 1. Etrit Berisha – 4. Elseid Hysaj, 18. Ardian Ismajli, 15. Marash Kumbulla, 5. Frédéric Veseli, 20. Lorenc Trashi (65, 3. Ermir Lenjani) – 21. Odise Roshi (78, 22. Nedim Bajrami), 19. Ylber Ramadani, 7. Keidi Bare (78, 9. Enis Çokaj), 11. Myrto Uzuni (58, 17. Armando Broja) – 10. Rey Manaj

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 3. Paweł Dawidowicz, 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jan Bednarek (90, 6. Michał Helik) – 7. Kamil Jóźwiak (71, 19. Przemysław Frankowski), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 20. Piotr Zieliński, 16. Jakub Moder (46, 14. Mateusz Klich), 21. Tymoteusz Puchacz (90, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński) – 8. Adam Buksa (71, 11. Karol Świderski), 9. Robert Lewandowski

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Men's National Team

Related Items

More in Men's National Team

WCQ: Poland Smash San Marino in Fabianski Farewell

PSN StaffOctober 9, 2021
Read More

Poland Call-ups for San Marino and Albania

PSN StaffSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

WCQ: Szymanski Injury Time Goal Denies England

APSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

WQC: Poland Cruise Past San Marino

PSN StaffSeptember 5, 2021
Read More

WCQ: Lewandowski Inspires Win Over Albania

PSN StaffSeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Sousa Updates Roster for September World Cup Qualifiers

PSN StaffAugust 30, 2021
Read More

Poland Call-ups for Albania, San Marino, and England

PSN StaffAugust 16, 2021
Read More

FIFA Rankings: Poland Drop to 27th

PSN StaffAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Official: Fabianski Ends Poland National Team Career

PSN StaffAugust 8, 2021
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!