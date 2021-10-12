Goal scorer Karol Swiderski scored the game winner for Poland / PZPN

WCQ: Swiderski Saves Bialo-czerwoni in Albania

TIRANA, Albania. October 12 (PSN) – In their second game of the October international break, the Poland national team won 1:0 away on Tuesday with Albania in FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Final score: Albania – Poland 0:1

In a must win crucial game, the Bialo-czerwoni were able to count on Karol Swiderski in saving them out of a tough spot. The PAOK striker broke the goalless deadlock and scored in the 77th minute after a fantastic cross by Mateusz Klich into the penalty box.

However, trouble arose after the goal as water bottles were thrown from the stands at Swiderski during his goal celebration. This led to the referee in temporarily suspending the match due to crowd trouble.

The game, which started at 1845 GMT, resumed at 2045 GMT. Poland went on to hold the winning result.

An interview with Swiderski after fulltime was cut short as Poland team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski encouraged him to leave as bottles were being thrown at him.

“After the goal there were full bottles flying in, so it was a bit dangerous, but we came back and finished the game,” Bayern Munich forward and Poland captain Robert Lewandowski told reporters.

Thanks to this win, the Poles overtook the Albanians in the table and are now in second place in Group I.

_____________________________

Albania – Poland 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Świderski 77′

Yellow carded: Ismajli, Hysaj, Ramadani – Buksa, Bednarek, Puchacz

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Albania: 1. Etrit Berisha – 4. Elseid Hysaj, 18. Ardian Ismajli, 15. Marash Kumbulla, 5. Frédéric Veseli, 20. Lorenc Trashi (65, 3. Ermir Lenjani) – 21. Odise Roshi (78, 22. Nedim Bajrami), 19. Ylber Ramadani, 7. Keidi Bare (78, 9. Enis Çokaj), 11. Myrto Uzuni (58, 17. Armando Broja) – 10. Rey Manaj

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 3. Paweł Dawidowicz, 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jan Bednarek (90, 6. Michał Helik) – 7. Kamil Jóźwiak (71, 19. Przemysław Frankowski), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 20. Piotr Zieliński, 16. Jakub Moder (46, 14. Mateusz Klich), 21. Tymoteusz Puchacz (90, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński) – 8. Adam Buksa (71, 11. Karol Świderski), 9. Robert Lewandowski

