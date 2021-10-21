Napoli gave a dominant performance against Legia at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium / Legia.com

UEL: Napoli Blow Legia Away

NAPLES, Italy. October 21 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part in their third game of the group stage in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Looking to continue their winning form, Legia were instead defeated 0:3 by SSC Napoli in Naples, ending their undefeated streak in Group C.

Napoli, who have shown to be untouchable in the Serie A have at the same time experienced difficulty in finding themselves in Europe. For them, winning three points at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium against Legia was an absolutely crucial task.

While the first half of the match ended goalless, Napoli stepped up in the second half. When key players such as Osimhen, Petagna and Politano were brought into the game, Napoli were then able to break the deadlock with Insigne’s goal in 76th minute. By the 80th, Osimhen’s goal increased the gap to two. Politano then had the last laugh in the match with a impressive strike to put the lead to 3:0 at 90+3.

Meanwhile, the Legion greatly changed up their game plan going into the encounter with Napoli.

Having previously played an attacking and free flowing game against Spartak Moscow and Leicester City FC, Legia coach Czeslaw Michniewicz this time decided to do just the opposite: park the bus. While this tactic seemed to work in the first half, the combination of Napoli’s quality and the fatigue of Legia’s defense meant that this strategy had eventually fell apart.

With Legia struggling to find points in the Ekstraklasa, the UEFA Europa League was the last bastion where Michniewicz’s squad could be a leader in the standings. Now with this defeat, that suddenly changes everything, especially with the Pole’s job security at the capital club.

________________________________

SSC Napoli – Legia Warsaw 3:0 (0:0)

Goals: Insigne 76′, Osimhen 80′, Politano 90′

Yellow carded: Juan Jesus, Manolás – Johansson

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

Napoli: 1. Alex Meret – 22. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 44. Kóstas Manolás (72, 21. Matteo Politano), 26. Kalidou Koulibaly, 5. Juan Jesus – 99. André Zambo (57, 8. Fabián Ruiz), 4. Diego Demme, 7. Elif Elmas – 11. Hirving Lozano (57, 9. Victor Osimhen), 14. Dries Mertens (72, 37. Andrea Petagna), 24. Lorenzo Insigne (81, 13. Amir Rrahmani)

Legia: 31. Cezary Miszta – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 17. Maik Nawrocki – 6. Mattias Johansson, 8. André Martins (76, 14. Ihor Charatin), 27. Josué, 21. Rafael Lopes (59, 99. Bartosz Slisz), 82. Luquinhas (71, 7. Lirim Kastrati), 25. Filip Mladenović – 20. Ernest Muçi (71, 11. Mahir Emreli)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol