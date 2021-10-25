Michniewicz has been relieved of his duties as Legia's First Team coach / Legia.com

Official: Legia Warsaw Sack Czeslaw Michniewicz!

WARSAW, Poland. October 25 (PSN) – Czeslaw Michniewicz is no longer the coach of Legia Warsaw.

The 51-year-old worked at the club since September 21, 2020, i.e. 399 days. He’s been replaced with Legia’s reserve team coach, Marek Golebiewski.

Michniewicz led Legia in 55 games and won 56% of them. His highest achievements in Warsaw was winning the Ekstraklasa championship and qualifying to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

However, the team also lost the Polish Super Cup under him, as well were knocked out of the Puchar Polski and then afterwards eliminated from UEFA Champions League qualifying.

“Legia Warszawa would like to thank coach Czeslaw Michniewicz and his assistant coach Kamil Potrykus for working for the club and winning the title of Polish Champion in the 2020/2021 season and promotion to the group stage of the UEFA 2021/22 Europa League.” read the official statement on the Legia website.

Golebiewski will immediately take over the Legia First Team, with Przemyslaw Malecki and Inaki Astiz being his assistant coaches. Bartosz Bibrowicz will also be the head of physical preparation with Michal Kwietniewski joining too.

