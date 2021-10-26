Matty Cash is now elgible to be called up for the Poland national team by Paulo Sousa / Avfc.co.uk

Official: Done Deal! Matty Cash is a Pole

WARSAW, Poland. October 26 (PSN) – Matty Cash has officially received Polish citizenship!

The request for recognition of Cash’s Polish citizenship was signed and confirmed on Tuesday by the Mazovian voivode after Friday’s successful meeting between Poland President Andrzej Duda and PZPN President Cezary Kulesza.

“I would like to thank President Andrzej Duda for the Friday meeting, as a result of which the Voivode Konstanty Radziwiłl signed today the act of recognition of Polish citizenship for Matty Cash. We are glad that the player will soon be at the disposal of coach Paulo Sousa!” wrote the president of the Polish Football Association Cezary Kulesza on Twitter.

🚨🇵🇱 MATTY CASH OFFICIALLY A POLE After meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday, today PZPN President Cezary Kulesza has confirmed that Matty Cash has been officially granted a temporary Polish passport. pic.twitter.com/BG8mk0ncPM — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) October 26, 2021

While the Aston Villa player was not present at the meeting himself, Cash will most likely be able to collect his temporary passport very soon at the Polish Embassy in London.

“Thank you, Mr. President. It is an honor and an extremely important moment for me and my family. I’ll do my best on the pitch. Do boju Polsko!” said Cash on Twitter in response to the breaking news.

The first talks regarding Matty Cash obtaining his Polish citizenship, whose mother is Polish, began two and a half years ago, but it has only been in the past few months where things have really kicked up a notch. Understandably, the 24-year-old defender still would had needed to wait longer for his passport, if it were not for the Friday meeting with President Duda.

Kulesza pressed the President to ensure that the Matty Cash case was resolved by November. Although the PZPN a few weeks ago did not intend to interfere with Cash’s efforts to obtain a Polish passport, everything was immediately changed thanks to a personal request by Poland manager, Paulo Sousa, who wanted to see Cash on the Poland national team “as soon as possible”.

It is believed that one of the reasons Kulesza accelerated Cash’s citizenship process was due to an agreement with Sousa. This is in regards to deal that would see the Portuguese attending Polish Ekstraklasa games again, while in returning being able to have Cash at his disposal before the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs in March.

Say what you want, but Kulesza acted unbelievably quick on this. The second Sousa told him he wanted Cash on the Poland NT, Kulesza pulled every string imaginable to get this sorted ASAP. Remember, this was all done just so Sousa would attend Ekstraklasa games again😉 https://t.co/Kg3uBR0BuV — Pat Novak (@PatricNova) October 26, 2021

Sousa is expected to call-up Cash when he names his squad next week for their final World Cup qualifying encounters with Andorra (November 12) and Hungary (November 15), with Poland on course to finish second behind England in Group I.

