Poland Call-ups for Andorra and Hungary

Paulo Sousa has prepared his ideal squad for the final World Cup qualifying group games / PZPN
WARSAW, Poland. November 1 (PSN) – Paulo Sousa has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in November against Andorra and Hungary.

The first match will be played by the Polish national team at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella against Andorra (November 12). In turn, the Poles will then return home to face visitors Hungary at the PGE Narodowy stadium on November 15.

The main highlight of the November call-up list is none other than Matty Cash, who after months of speculation has earned his first national team call-up. The Aston Villa defender most notably quickly obtained his Polish citizenship last week and will now have the opportunity to make his debut for the Bialo-czerwoni.

In addition, the Portuguese for the first time has also called up Kamil Grabara to the Poland training camp. The goalkeeper replaces Bartlomiej Dragowski on the roster whose currently still injured.

Another regular on the team, Kacper Kozlowski, has also missed out on the list. The 18-year-old prodigy has instead been called up the U-21 national team, with Lech Poznan’s Jakub Kaminski joining him there as well.

Polish national team for matches against Andorra and Hungary:

Goalkeeepers: Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa FC), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (1.FC Union Berlin), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County FC), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich City FC), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Strikers: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique de Marseille), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berln), Karol Świderski (PAOK)

