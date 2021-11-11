Adam Nawalka is seemingly back on the coaching market and is looking to sign with a top club / Getty

Poland’s Best: Nawalka Opens Himself to Europe’s Elite

ROME, Italy. November 11 (PSN) – After a two year break, Adam Nawalka is ready to return back into full-time coaching. The only obstacle for him now? Finding the right challenge.

The former manager of the Poland national team actually dreams of one day coaching in Italy, but despite that he won’t just take any job to fulfill it.

“If any of the Polish coaches were to get a chance to work in Italy, it could only be Nawalka.” once admitted Stefan Bielanski of La Gazzetta dello Sport, whose been a keen believer that Nawalka could eventually find himself in Italy thanks to his history there. After all, Nawalka has done extensive coaching internships in the past at Lazio, Udinese, Verona and Torino.

“Adam Nawalka likes Italy, he feels good in this country. This is very important, because Italian clubs most often employ foreigners who can embrace themselves in their country. Additionally, Nawalka loves to play “in Italian”, and in his teams it was always very important to have tactical discipline or defensive play.”

On paper, it seems like the Pole is the perfect candidate for any top Serie A club. He’s got many years of experience under his belt, coached world class players like Robert Lewandowski, speaks Italian himself and knows the Italian game inside and out.

“There are undoubtedly no other candidates like him in Polish football,” added Bielanski.

For the past two years Nawalka has notably taken a hiatus from football, but it looks like that has now ended. This is because for the last few weeks, the 64-year-old has been already contacted by several clubs, showing that his entourage has put out the signal that he’s back on the coaching market.

“Adam is outside the country right now. He’s likely negotiating a contract with a new club. We wish him the best.” Former player Tomasz Frankowski recently told Interia Sport.

Thanks to his CV, he’s thus far had no lack of interesting job offers come in. One in particular was even from the Serie A, which conspicuously has already been since filled after Nawalka apparently turned it down! That club is none other than Genoa CFC, who have instead hired their alternative target – Andriy Shevchenko.

“Adam Nawalka interested the Genoa board a lot, seeing the achievements that he managed to accomplish at the EUROs with a modest team like Poland. They also have a soft spot for Poles thanks to Krzysztof Piatek, who I think really changed the perception there regarding your football.” revealed Gianni Arcuri of Calcio 24.

The Serie A finally came knocking on the door of Poland’s best coach, but alas, the job went to a lesser experienced coach. So what happened?

“Unfortunately, I heard no negotiations took place as they were politely turned down. From what I understand, Adam was hurt from his experience coaching at Lech Poznan. So now he wants to take his time and find the right fit, not rush into anything like he did with Lech. Genoa of course are also struggling a lot this season, so the job isn’t the most attractive on the market. Especially not for someone with the experience and quality like himself.”

Nawalka’s story with Lech Poznan is a well known one, after all it is the main reason as to why he needed to take such a long break from coaching in the first place. What seemed to be a promising move at first quickly turned into a nightmare for both parties. It became evident soon after that quite simply put: Lech weren’t ready for Nawalka.

“Had Genoa approached him a few years ago, I think he would had taken it. But since he did not, they had to go for the closest thing to him like Shevchenko. Ukraine are similar to Poland and also reached the quarter finals of the EUROs under him. Let’s not forget that Sheva still has name recognition in Italy too thanks to his playing days here. He’s younger, cheaper and more eager for experience, so a job at Genoa would understandably be more alluring to him.” ends Arcuri.

With Nawalka closing the doors to Genoa in hopes of working for a bigger club, will he still be able to live out his dream of managing a Serie A side? Or perhaps will he look elsewhere, such as to the Bundesliga or even the English Premier League? While it remains doubtful that Nawalka would had accepted the Newcastle United job due to similar reasons that of with Genoa, the same certainly can’t be said for some of the other clubs found there.

