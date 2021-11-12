Men's National Team

Matty Cash Delighted with Poland Debut

Matty Cash made his Poland debut on Friday against Andorra / PZPN
ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra. November 12 (PSN) – On Friday, during the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier between Andorra and Poland, Matty Cash made his debut with the White Eagle over his chest.

For the 24-year-old, this was a major event as he had been applying for a Polish passport for several years now. Fortunately, Paulo Sousa let the defender enter the game after the break to realize his dream as he helped Poland cruise to a 4:1 win over Andorra.

The Aston Villa right back understandably did not hold back his emotions for what this debut on the Poland national team meant for him and his family.

“It is a dream come true and a special moment for me. We looked great and it was an exceptional victory.” said Cash in the post-game.

“Every time I play, I give 100 percent. I had a good time playing with the boys. I hope I will continue to do so. The training camp was fantastic. I enjoyed every moment. The boys greeted me kindly. I love to be here and I love to play for Poland.” he revealed.

Cash appeared on the pitch at the 63rd minute. He substituted Przemyslaw Frankowski and finished the game playing on the right wing. At times, some miscommunication with his teammates was noticeable, but the English-born Pole still found himself to be quite active on the attack and worked hard in defense.

With him expected to play against Hungary on Monday, tonight’s match was merely only a warm-up for him.

“I hope to be able to do this many more times. I spoke to the coach before the game and he told me I would play for a part of the game. I didn’t know how many, but I was ready. I will remember this moment forever!” he decided.

