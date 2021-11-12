Lewandowski scored a brace to help Poland past Andorra / Getty

WCQ: Lewandowski Brace Eases Poland over Andorra

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra. November 12 (PSN) – In their first game of the November international break, the Poland national team won 4:1 away on Friday with Andorra in FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Final score: Andorra – Poland 1:4

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to effectively confirm Poland’s place in the FIFA World Cup Play-offs next year after Albania’s 0:5 defeat to England in Wembley.

The match started on a negative note for the hosts, as Andorra had Ricard Fernandez sent off after 20 seconds for an elbow on Kamil Glik. This left Poland with plenty of time and space to play with for the remainder of the game.

Kamil Jozwiak and Arkadiusz Milik made full use of this opportunity as they each added a goal to the scoreboard in the first half. Meanwhile, Lewandowski scored in both halves to help push his team over the finish line.

“Robert is not only a goal scorer. He was all over in the game today. He once again showed what a vital part of this team he is.” said Poland manager Paulo Sousa in the post-game presser.

In a bit of a surprise twist, Joan Cervos was able to respond with an honorary goal for Andorra, beating Wojciech Szczesny with a header off a corner kick just before the half time break.

Most notably, Matty Cash, who was granted granted Polish citizenship last month, came on in the 64th minute of the game to mark his debut on the Bialo-czerwoni.

With 3 points in the bag thanks to a cruising 4:1 win, Poland see themselves second in Group I, three points behind leaders England before their final group game at home to Hungary on Monday.

____________________________

Andorra – Poland 1:4 (1:3)

Goals: Cervós 45′ – Lewandowski 5′, 73′, Jóźwiak 11′, Milik 45′

Yellow carded: Pujol, Aláez, Márcio Vieira – Klich, Krychowiak

Red carded: Fernandez (1)

Referee: John Beaton (Scotland)

Attendance: 1049

Andorra: 12. Iker Álvarez – 15. Moisés San Nicolás (84, 18. Eric de Pablos), 20. Max Llovera, 3. Marc Vales (66, 22. Christian García), 5. Albert Alavedra, 17. Joan Cervós – 10. Ludovic Clemente (66, 16. Àlex Martínez), 8. Márcio Vieira, 7. Marc Pujol (62, 19. Albert Rosas), 14. Jordi Aláez (84, 21. Marc Garcia) – 9. Cucu

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 18. Bartosz Bereszyński, 15. Kamil Glik, 13. Maciej Rybus – 21. Kamil Jóźwiak, 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (64, 8. Karol Linetty), 20. Piotr Zieliński (86, 17. Damian Szymański), 14. Mateusz Klich (64, 23. Krzysztof Piątek), 19. Przemysław Frankowski (63, 2. Matty Cash) – 7. Arkadiusz Milik (77, 11. Karol Świderski), 9. Robert Lewandowski

